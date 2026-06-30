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Former Rutgers infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer makes MLB debut with Athletics

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Report
Richard O'Leary@On3Richie
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Oakland Athletics / Rutgers Baseball infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
Jun 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) is unable to turn a double play over the top of Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) after getting the force out at second in the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Former Rutgers Baseball infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer made his MLB debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, going 3-for-4 on the night with a double and an RBI.

He was selected to the Major League Roster by the Athletics just a few hours before the game on Monday and was immediately slotted into the starting lineup at second base and was eventually moved over to shortstop after a pinch hitter came in.

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Kuroda-Grauer played for the Scarlet Knights from 2022-24, serving as the program’s every day starter in the infield for three straight seasons.

Kuroda-Grauer hits .428 with 5 HRs / 45 RBIs for Rutgers in 2024

The Athletics picked Kuroda-Grauer in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

The right-handed hitter quickly moved up throughout the minor league ranks, going from A to A+ to AA and all the way up to AAA in his first season as a part of the Athletics farms system.

In 2025, he would go on to spend a lot of time at the AA level and in 2026, he remained in AA before moving up quickly to AAA and of course now the big leagues.

As a part of the Athletics AAA minor league team this season, Kuroda Grauer was slashing .352/.405/.461 along with one home-run and 26 runs batted in before being called up to the big show.

He is the second Rutgers alum to be called up this season, joining left-handed pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick who was with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier in the season before getting hurt.


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