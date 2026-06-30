Former Rutgers infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer makes MLB debut with Athletics

Former Rutgers Baseball infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer made his MLB debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, going 3-for-4 on the night with a double and an RBI.

He was selected to the Major League Roster by the Athletics just a few hours before the game on Monday and was immediately slotted into the starting lineup at second base and was eventually moved over to shortstop after a pinch hitter came in.

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Kuroda-Grauer played for the Scarlet Knights from 2022-24, serving as the program’s every day starter in the infield for three straight seasons.

Kuroda-Grauer hits .428 with 5 HRs / 45 RBIs for Rutgers in 2024

The Athletics picked Kuroda-Grauer in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

The right-handed hitter quickly moved up throughout the minor league ranks, going from A to A+ to AA and all the way up to AAA in his first season as a part of the Athletics farms system.

In 2025, he would go on to spend a lot of time at the AA level and in 2026, he remained in AA before moving up quickly to AAA and of course now the big leagues.

As a part of the Athletics AAA minor league team this season, Kuroda Grauer was slashing .352/.405/.461 along with one home-run and 26 runs batted in before being called up to the big show.

He is the second Rutgers alum to be called up this season, joining left-handed pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick who was with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier in the season before getting hurt.