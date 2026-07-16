Former Rutgers outfielder Trevor Cohen promoted to Double A

Trevor Cohen was one heck of a contact hitter in his three years at Rutgers, but now the outfielder is now one step closer to making it to the big leagues.

The Brigantine (NJ) Holy Spirit High School product got promoted this week. Cohen has been promoted to Double-A where he will play for the Richmond Flying Squirrels of the San Francisco Giants organization.

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The New Jersey native spent three seasons in college baseball at Rutgers from 2023-25. He slashed .338/.415/.430, along with through 163 career games with the Scarlet Knights. Following his days with Rutgers, Cohen would go on to be selected with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Cohen started out his career in Single-A with the San Jose Giants in 2025 and was moved up to Single-A+ with the Eugene Emeralds for the 2026 season before being promoted to Double-A this week. So far in the Single-A+ this season, Cohen was hitting .297 with three home-runs and 28 runs batted in over 80 games played prior to the promotion.

The 22-year-old who was a force for Rutgers in 2025 is now one step closer from potentially making his Major League Baseball debut.

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