Four Rutgers Football Players Named Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten

Just recently, Phil Steele released his annual preseason All-Big Ten teams ahead of the 2026 college football season and it features several Rutgers Football players.

With that being said, let’s see what Scarlet Knights that Steele sees among the top of the Big Ten Conference for the 2026 season.

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RUNNING BACK ANTWAN RAYMOND

Fourth Team All-America / All-Big Ten First Team

The third year back out of Canada returns to Rutgers, after a very strong season filling in the shoes of former running back Kyle Monangai. This past 2025 season, Raymond carried the ball 244 times for ,1241 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year, including a 240 yards and one touchdown performance versus Maryland.

This upcoming season could be his last on the banks and we expect him to have another strong performance yet again, as he’s not only ranked in preseason among the best in the B1G, but also among the best in the country.

WIDE RECEIVER KJ Duff

Fourth Team All-America / All-Big Ten Second Team

The St. Anthony’s alumni enters year three with the program and after a season where he emerged as WR1 for the Scarlet Knights, expect him to have another big year in 2026.

Despite a change at quarterback this year, there are plenty around the country that feel Duff can become among the nation’s elite. He is a tall, lengthy wideout with a big frame, a legit 6-foot-6, 225-pounds and possesses a long wingspan and really strong hands.

This past 2026 season, Duff led the Scarlet Knights with 60 receptions for 1,084 and seven touchdowns, as he was the first 1,000+ yard receiver for the program since Leonte Carroo in 2014. He also became the seventh Scarlet Knight to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season, and the second in the Big Ten era.

LINEBACKER TY MORRIS

All-Big Ten Third Team

The lone newcomer on the team to make the preseason watch list, Morris arrives to the banks from Rice where he was the team’s leading tackler in 2025.

This past year as a true junior, he finished with 88 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and one fumble recovery, while earning All-AAC Honorable Mention. He played 94.6% of the Owls’ defensive snaps this past season, registering 827 snaps over 13 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Morris logged a 68.2 overall defensive grade, 76.3 tackling grade, 67.0 run defense grade, 63.3 pass rush grade, and a 67.4 coverage grade.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN KWABENA ASMAOAH

All-Big Ten Fourth Team

Kwabena or better known as Kobe Asamoah has become a dominant force up front for the Scarlet Knights over the past few seasons.

He was easily the most consistent offensive lineman last season for Rutgers, as he only allowed 11 pressures on the year per PFF. He also went on to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media last season, along with Second Team All-America per ESPN.

Look for another big year out of Asamoah, as he hopes to continue to build on his solid career on the banks so far.