Full Rutgers Wrestling results after Day One of 2026 NCAA Championships

Rutgers Wrestling has sent nine total Scarlet Knights to the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships, which is the second most all-time in program history. The most in program history took place back in the 2016 NCAA Championships, where the Scarlet Knights sent one wrestler per weight class aka 10 total.

With all that being said, here’s a look at how those nine Rutgers wrestlers performed on day one of the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

You can also follow along live and chat with other Rutgers wrestling fans on The Knight Report’s Rutgers Wrestling Room forum. Access it by clicking here for live updates. An article on the TKR home page will have the latest updates, as well.

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Day 1 – Rutgers results at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships

125 pounds: No. 24 Ayden Smith, Rutgers

R1: Lost by decision versus No. 9 Maximo Renteria (Oklahoma State), 9-8

Wrestlebacks: Lost by decision versus No. 25 Kael Lauridsen (Nebraska), 5-1

133 pounds: No. 26 Dylan Shawver, Rutgers

R1: Lost by decision versus No. 7 Lucas Byrd (Illinois), 11-7

Wrestlebacks: Lost by decision versus No. 10 Maximillian Leete (American), 4-1

141 pounds: No. 9 Joey Olivieri, Rutgers

R1: Loss by decision versus No. 26 Nash Singleton (Oregon State), 2-1

Wrestlebacks: Won by decision versus No. 25 Tom Crook (Virginia Tech), 8-7

149 pounds: No. 24 Andrew Clark, Rutgers

R1: Loss by decision versus No. 9 David Evans (Utah Valley), 11-5

Wrestlebacks: Loss by TF versus No. 25 M. Gioffre (Illinois), 6:17

165 pounds: No. 14 Andrew Barbosa, Rutgers

R1: Loss by decision versus No. 19 Noah Mulvaney (Bucknell), 8-2

Wrestlebacks: Loss by decision TB1 versus No. 30 Thomas Snipes (Citadel), 3-1

174 pounds: No. 21 Lenny Pinto, Rutgers

R1: Loss by decision versus No. 12 Carter Schubert (Oklahoma), 5-4

Wrestlebacks: Win by decision versus No. 28 Holden Garcia (Princeton), 15-12

184 pounds: No. 11 Shane Cartagena-Walsh, Rutgers

R1: Loss in SV1 versus No. 22 Zack Ryder (Oklahoma State), 4-1

Wrestlebacks: Win by decision versus No. 27 Aidan Brenot (North Dakota St.), 7-2

197 pounds: No. 15 Remy Cotton, Rutgers

R1: Win by decision versus No. 18 Andrew Reall (Brown), 4-2

R2: Win by major decision versus No. 2 Rocky Elam (Iowa State), 12-4

285 pounds: No. 27 Hunter Catka, Rutgers