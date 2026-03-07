Future Rutgers wrestlers and others shine at PIAA state wrestling tournament: Photos

Future Rutgers wrestlers Carter Chunko (127-pounds) and Brandt Harer (145-pounds) will wrestle for state championships Saturday evening in Hershey.

Of course, Pennsylvania is stacked with talented wrestlers in both the AA and AAA divisions, many of whom are headed to the Big Ten’s top programs. Below is a few photos of the duo from Friday’s quarterfinal and semifinal action.

Never miss breaking news or another TKR article again. Click HERE to sign up for The Knight Report’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters

Rutgers commit Carter Chunko from Saucon Valley. He’s ranked No. 55 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Rutgers commit Brandt Harer from Montgomery. He’s ranked No. 10 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2026 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Rutgers commit Brandt Harer from Montgomery. He’s ranked No. 10 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2026 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

DuBois wrestler Mateo Gallegos. He’s ranked No. 28 nationally in 2028 by Flo Wrestling. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

DuBois wrestler Mateo Gallegos. He’s ranked No. 28 nationally in 2028 by Flo Wrestling. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)