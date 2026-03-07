Future Rutgers wrestlers and others shine at PIAA state wrestling tournament: Photos
Future Rutgers wrestlers Carter Chunko (127-pounds) and Brandt Harer (145-pounds) will wrestle for state championships Saturday evening in Hershey.
Of course, Pennsylvania is stacked with talented wrestlers in both the AA and AAA divisions, many of whom are headed to the Big Ten’s top programs. Below is a few photos of the duo from Friday’s quarterfinal and semifinal action.
