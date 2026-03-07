Skip to main content
Future Rutgers wrestlers and others shine at PIAA state wrestling tournament: Photos

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary58 minutes agoOn3Richie

Future Rutgers wrestlers Carter Chunko (127-pounds) and Brandt Harer (145-pounds) will wrestle for state championships Saturday evening in Hershey.

Of course, Pennsylvania is stacked with talented wrestlers in both the AA and AAA divisions, many of whom are headed to the Big Ten’s top programs. Below is a few photos of the duo from Friday’s quarterfinal and semifinal action.

Rutgers wrestler Carter Chunko
Rutgers commit Carter Chunko from Saucon Valley. He’s ranked No. 55 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2027 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
Rutgers wrestler Brandt Harer
Rutgers commit Brandt Harer from Montgomery. He’s ranked No. 10 nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2026 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
DuBois wrestler Mateo Gallegos
DuBois wrestler Mateo Gallegos. He’s ranked No. 28 nationally in 2028 by Flo Wrestling. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)
Wrestler Kendahl Hoare
Kendahl Hoare from DuBois. He’s ranked 11th nationally by Flo Wrestling in the 2028 class. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

