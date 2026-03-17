Gary Redus II's contract details: Salary revealed for new Rutgers head coach

The contract details for newly-hired Rutgers Women’s Basketball head coach Gary Redus II have been revealed. Base salary, buyout, and more were released on Tuesday, thanks to an OPRA request by the Knight Report.

Redus II signed a five-year deal, worth a total of over $4 million, with the Scarlet Knights and will make a similar salary to his predecessor, Coquese Washington.

The 36-year-old was officially introduced on Tuesday as the Scarlet Knights’ fourth full-time head coach in program history.

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Salary

As part of his five-year deal, signed on March 13th, Redus II will make as follows:

March 2026 – April 2027: $750,000

May 2027 – April 2028: $775,000

May 2028 – April 2029: $800,000

May 2029 – April 2030: $825,000

May 2030 – April 2031: $850,000

This follows a similar path to Washington’s original six-year contract, as she would have made $825,000 and $850,000 in 2026-27 and 2027-28 in her final two years of the deal.

Bonuses

Redus II has bonuses listed in his contract for the following:

National Coach of the Year: $20,000

Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year: $10,000

Big Ten Conference Tournament Champion: $25,000

Big Ten Regular Season Champion: $25,000

NCAA Tournament Appearance: $25,000

NCAA Round of 32 Appearance: $25,000

NCAA Sweet 16 Appearance: $25,000

NCAA Elite 8 Appearance: $50,000

NCAA Final Four Appearance: $75,000

NCAA National Championship: $100,000

His contract also states he will be eligible for bonuses if the team succeeds in the classroom, with the benchmarks being:

Team multi-year APR at or above 950: $5,000

Team average annual GPA of 3.0 or better for student-athletes: $5,000

Assistant Coaching Pool

Redus II’s contract also releases the assistant coaching pool of salaries for the season, stating he “shall work closely and cooperatively with the Director in recruiting, screening, interviewing, and hiring all basketball assistant coaches and support staff. Head Coach may recommend appointments, renewals, and terminations to the Director.”

The pool will be “not less than $850,000 for annual salaries for the assistant basketball coaches and a pool of not less than $275,000 annually for other support staff.

Rutgers spent $800,000 on assistant coach salaries this past season.

Buyout

If the contract were to be terminated by Redus II before the end of the term in 2031, the contract states, “the amount of the liquidated damages payment shall equal to twenty-five percent (25%) of the total salary compensation payable to the Head Coach for the remainder of the contract year in which the termination occurs and for the remaining term of this agreement.”

If the university terminated the contract without cause, the Scarlet Knights would owe Redus II 90% of his remaining salary. It also includes offsetting language if Redus II were to find a new job following the termination. The contract states he would be “required to exert reasonable efforts to secure other employment consistent with Head Coach’s background, skills and experience.”

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