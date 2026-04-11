Gevonte Ware set to return to Rutgers Basketball for 2026-27 season

Just a day after guard Jamichael Davis announced his return, Rutgers Basketball big man Gevonte Ware did the same and took to social media to announce he’s returning to the Scarlet Knights for the 2026-27 season.

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The 6-foot-9, 255-pound big man hails from Roosevelt, New York, but played his high school ball at 1-of-1 Prep Academy down in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a high school senior there in 2024-25, Ware led the program to 22-4 record and averaged 10.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Following his high school career, he arrived at Rutgers last summer ahead of the 2025-26 season. Ware would go on to appear in six games early on in the year between November and December, before he was on and off the injury/availability report for the rest of the season.

In those six games, Ware played in 36 total minutes and averaged 0.3 points and 0.5 rebounds per game on 25.0% from the field. He will return to Piscataway next season with three years of eligibility remaining.