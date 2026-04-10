Guard Jamichael Davis announces his return to Rutgers Basketball

In an offseason that has seen an early exodus of players, the Scarlet Knights have officially locked down their first returnee.

Veteran guard and team captain Jamichael Davis announced his return via social media on Thursday. His return for the 2026-27 season will mark his fourth straight season with the program, a rarity in college sports these days.

The 6-foot-2 point guard from Chattanooga, Tennessee has appeared in 97 of the last 98 games for the Scarlet Knights over the last three seasons, starting in 43 of them. Davis has made steady improvements in his game over that time, most notably with his shooting.

As a freshman, he shot 22.2% from behind-the-arc and just 52.2% from the free throw line. In his sophomore year, those numbers increased to 33.3% and 65.1%, respectively. He made his biggest leap as a junior, shooting 35.8% from three, and 77.5% from the line.

Davis played his most minutes this past season, and had his most impressive statistical output. In 26.2 minutes he recorded 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Of all of his numbers, his ability to protect the basketball might be the most notable. He turned the ball over on less than one occasion per game, and had an impressive assist-turnover ratio of 3.13.

The McEachern product shared the court with close friend and five-star Ace Bailey as a sophomore. Davis has not seen a winning season in his three season on the banks, and he will return for one more with the hope of changing that.