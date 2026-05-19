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How to watch Rutgers Baseball versus Michigan: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary34 minutes agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Baseball is back in action, as the Scarlet Knights are ready to go for their first round matchup of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament and will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday afternoon.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (26-28) versus Michigan Wolverines (32-22)

WHEN: Tuesday, 6:00pm ET

TV: BTN

WHERE: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan -6.5pts || Over / Under 14.5pts

Projected Starting Lineups

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Position / PlayerAverageHome RunsRBIs
C Trey Wells.302635
1B Ryan Jaros.296934
2B Gabriel Rivera.321210
SS Yomar Carreras.283440
3B Charlie Melio.2501037
LF Tyler Wiltsey.21704
CF Chase Krewson.268930
RF Jack Sweeney.261715
DH Peyton Bonds.355629

Michigan Wolverines

Position / PlayerAverageHome RunsRBIs
C Noah Miller.288222
1B Matthew Ossenfort.262111
2B Colby Turner.3771452
SS Drew Culbertson.193219
3B Brayden Jefferis.355442
LF Cooper Mullens.28008
CF Evan Haegar.280625
RF Greg Pace Jr..242218
DH Cade Ladehoff.237425

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