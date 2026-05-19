How to watch Rutgers Baseball versus Michigan: Gameday Central

Rutgers Baseball is back in action, as the Scarlet Knights are ready to go for their first round matchup of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament and will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday afternoon.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (26-28) versus Michigan Wolverines (32-22)

WHEN: Tuesday, 6:00pm ET

TV: BTN

WHERE: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan -6.5pts || Over / Under 14.5pts

Projected Starting Lineups

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Position / Player Average Home Runs RBIs C Trey Wells .302 6 35 1B Ryan Jaros .296 9 34 2B Gabriel Rivera .321 2 10 SS Yomar Carreras .283 4 40 3B Charlie Melio .250 10 37 LF Tyler Wiltsey .217 0 4 CF Chase Krewson .268 9 30 RF Jack Sweeney .261 7 15 DH Peyton Bonds .355 6 29

Michigan Wolverines

Position / Player Average Home Runs RBIs C Noah Miller .288 2 22 1B Matthew Ossenfort .262 1 11 2B Colby Turner .377 14 52 SS Drew Culbertson .193 2 19 3B Brayden Jefferis .355 4 42 LF Cooper Mullens .280 0 8 CF Evan Haegar .280 6 25 RF Greg Pace Jr. .242 2 18 DH Cade Ladehoff .237 4 25

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