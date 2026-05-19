How to watch Rutgers Baseball versus Michigan: Gameday Central
Rutgers Baseball is back in action, as the Scarlet Knights are ready to go for their first round matchup of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament and will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday afternoon.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (26-28) versus Michigan Wolverines (32-22)
WHEN: Tuesday, 6:00pm ET
TV: BTN
WHERE: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan -6.5pts || Over / Under 14.5pts
Projected Starting Lineups
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Position / Player
|Average
|Home Runs
|RBIs
|C Trey Wells
|.302
|6
|35
|1B Ryan Jaros
|.296
|9
|34
|2B Gabriel Rivera
|.321
|2
|10
|SS Yomar Carreras
|.283
|4
|40
|3B Charlie Melio
|.250
|10
|37
|LF Tyler Wiltsey
|.217
|0
|4
|CF Chase Krewson
|.268
|9
|30
|RF Jack Sweeney
|.261
|7
|15
|DH Peyton Bonds
|.355
|6
|29
Michigan Wolverines
|Position / Player
|Average
|Home Runs
|RBIs
|C Noah Miller
|.288
|2
|22
|1B Matthew Ossenfort
|.262
|1
|11
|2B Colby Turner
|.377
|14
|52
|SS Drew Culbertson
|.193
|2
|19
|3B Brayden Jefferis
|.355
|4
|42
|LF Cooper Mullens
|.280
|0
|8
|CF Evan Haegar
|.280
|6
|25
|RF Greg Pace Jr.
|.242
|2
|18
|DH Cade Ladehoff
|.237
|4
|25
The Knight Report Pregame Reading
- Rutgers Basketball set to exhibition against St. John’s
- Prediction: Rutgers Football to land top 2027 Defensive Line Target
- Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball’s series win over Northwestern
- Rutgers Football involved with more than 25+ recruits in 2028 Rivals 300
- 2026 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket: Updated scores, matchups, TV
- Top OL target Jackson Albright talks recruiting journey, upcoming Rutgers Visit
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