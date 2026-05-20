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How to watch Rutgers Baseball versus Ohio State: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary10 minutes agoOn3Richie

After a 10-0 loss to Michigan in the first game of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament, Rutgers Baseball is back in action on the diamond today. The Scarlet Knights are now in win or go home mode, as they will take on Ohio State Buckeyes later today.

Ohio State is now in a similar boat to Rutgers, as they also lost their first game of the tournament. Washington beat OSU by a final score of 8-6 late Tuesday night.

With all that being said, here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s game.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (26-29) versus Ohio State Buckeyes (29-24)

WHEN: Wednesday, 2:00pm ET

TV: BTN

WHERE: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)

Projected Starting Lineups

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Position / PlayerAverageHome RunsRBIs
C Matt Chatelle.302635
1B Ryan Jaros.296934
2B Gabriel Rivera.321210
SS Yomar Carreras.283440
3B Charlie Meglio.2501037
LF Tyler Wiltsey.21704
CF Chase Krewson.268930
RF Jack Sweeney.261715
DH Trey Wells.302635

Michigan Wolverines

Position / PlayerAverageHome RunsRBIs
C Mason Eckelman.306847
1B Dane Harvey.3371956
2B Lee Ellis.262732
SS Henry Kaczmar.3211146
3B Maddix Simpson.277431
LF Alex Bemis.254835
CF Grant Mangrum.196418
RF Noah Furcht.2771139
DH Miles Vandenheuvel.207326

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


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