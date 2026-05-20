How to watch Rutgers Baseball versus Ohio State: Gameday Central

After a 10-0 loss to Michigan in the first game of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament, Rutgers Baseball is back in action on the diamond today. The Scarlet Knights are now in win or go home mode, as they will take on Ohio State Buckeyes later today.

Ohio State is now in a similar boat to Rutgers, as they also lost their first game of the tournament. Washington beat OSU by a final score of 8-6 late Tuesday night.

With all that being said, here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s game.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (26-29) versus Ohio State Buckeyes (29-24)

WHEN: Wednesday, 2:00pm ET

TV: BTN

WHERE: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)

Projected Starting Lineups

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Position / Player Average Home Runs RBIs C Matt Chatelle .302 6 35 1B Ryan Jaros .296 9 34 2B Gabriel Rivera .321 2 10 SS Yomar Carreras .283 4 40 3B Charlie Meglio .250 10 37 LF Tyler Wiltsey .217 0 4 CF Chase Krewson .268 9 30 RF Jack Sweeney .261 7 15 DH Trey Wells .302 6 35

Michigan Wolverines

Position / Player Average Home Runs RBIs C Mason Eckelman .306 8 47 1B Dane Harvey .337 19 56 2B Lee Ellis .262 7 32 SS Henry Kaczmar .321 11 46 3B Maddix Simpson .277 4 31 LF Alex Bemis .254 8 35 CF Grant Mangrum .196 4 18 RF Noah Furcht .277 11 39 DH Miles Vandenheuvel .207 3 26

The Knight Report Pregame Reading