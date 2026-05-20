How to watch Rutgers Baseball versus Ohio State: Gameday Central
After a 10-0 loss to Michigan in the first game of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament, Rutgers Baseball is back in action on the diamond today. The Scarlet Knights are now in win or go home mode, as they will take on Ohio State Buckeyes later today.
Ohio State is now in a similar boat to Rutgers, as they also lost their first game of the tournament. Washington beat OSU by a final score of 8-6 late Tuesday night.
With all that being said, here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s game.
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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (26-29) versus Ohio State Buckeyes (29-24)
WHEN: Wednesday, 2:00pm ET
TV: BTN
WHERE: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
Projected Starting Lineups
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Position / Player
|Average
|Home Runs
|RBIs
|C Matt Chatelle
|.302
|6
|35
|1B Ryan Jaros
|.296
|9
|34
|2B Gabriel Rivera
|.321
|2
|10
|SS Yomar Carreras
|.283
|4
|40
|3B Charlie Meglio
|.250
|10
|37
|LF Tyler Wiltsey
|.217
|0
|4
|CF Chase Krewson
|.268
|9
|30
|RF Jack Sweeney
|.261
|7
|15
|DH Trey Wells
|.302
|6
|35
Michigan Wolverines
|Position / Player
|Average
|Home Runs
|RBIs
|C Mason Eckelman
|.306
|8
|47
|1B Dane Harvey
|.337
|19
|56
|2B Lee Ellis
|.262
|7
|32
|SS Henry Kaczmar
|.321
|11
|46
|3B Maddix Simpson
|.277
|4
|31
|LF Alex Bemis
|.254
|8
|35
|CF Grant Mangrum
|.196
|4
|18
|RF Noah Furcht
|.277
|11
|39
|DH Miles Vandenheuvel
|.207
|3
|26
The Knight Report Pregame Reading
- Rutgers Basketball set to exhibition against St. John’s
- Prediction: Rutgers Football to land top 2027 Defensive Line Target
- Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball’s series win over Northwestern
- Rutgers Football involved with more than 25+ recruits in 2028 Rivals 300
- 2026 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket: Updated scores, matchups, TV
- Top OL target Jackson Albright talks recruiting journey, upcoming Rutgers Visit
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