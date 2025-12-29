How to watch Rutgers / Delaware State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena. Later on today they will take on the Delaware State Hornets in their final out of conference game of the season.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Delaware State Hornets

WHEN: Monday, 7:00pm ET

STREAM: BTN

WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Rutgers -20.5pts || Over / Under 133.5pts

KenPom Game Prediction: Rutgers: 76 | Delaware St.: 59 (95-percent chance of RU victory)

On the call: Ed Cohen and Austin Johnson

All-Time Series: This game will be the fifth matchup between the two programs, with Rutgers leading the series 4-0 all-time. The most recent game took place in 2005, where the Scarlet Knights defeated the Hornets 60-55.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 196 158 194 127 Delaware State 352 355 355 357

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYER Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal% Three-Point% Ponce James 13.7ppg 2.9rpg 4.0apg 40.9% 32.1% Corey Perkins 8.0ppg 3.1rpg 3.1apg 43.2% 47.1% Miles Webb 7.9ppg 5.5rpg 1.0apg 55.6% 42.9% Ademar Santos 9.1ppg 2.8rpg 0.4apg 40.2% 35.4% Bessanty Saragba 3.2ppg 3.0rpg 0.2apg 42.1% N/A

The Knight Report Pregame Reading