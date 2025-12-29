How to watch Rutgers / Delaware State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena. Later on today they will take on the Delaware State Hornets in their final out of conference game of the season.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Delaware State Hornets
WHEN: Monday, 7:00pm ET
STREAM: BTN
WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Rutgers -20.5pts || Over / Under 133.5pts
KenPom Game Prediction: Rutgers: 76 | Delaware St.: 59 (95-percent chance of RU victory)
On the call: Ed Cohen and Austin Johnson
All-Time Series: This game will be the fifth matchup between the two programs, with Rutgers leading the series 4-0 all-time. The most recent game took place in 2005, where the Scarlet Knights defeated the Hornets 60-55.
In The Rankings
|TEAM
|NET Rankings
|KenPom
|Bart Torvik
|ESPN BPI
|Rutgers
|196
|158
|194
|127
|Delaware State
|352
|355
|355
|357
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jamichael Davis
|7.8ppg
|2.3rpg
|2.8apg
|38.5%
|41.4%
|Harun Zrno
|6.6ppg
|1.0rpg
|0.6apg
|38.1%
|36.0%
|Denis Badalau
|5.3ppg
|2.3rpg
|1.1apg
|32.4%
|26.3%
|Dylan Grant
|14.1ppg
|5.8rpg
|0.5apg
|49.6%
|44.0%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|5.3ppg
|6.6rpg
|0.3apg
|56.8%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Ponce James
|13.7ppg
|2.9rpg
|4.0apg
|40.9%
|32.1%
|Corey Perkins
|8.0ppg
|3.1rpg
|3.1apg
|43.2%
|47.1%
|Miles Webb
|7.9ppg
|5.5rpg
|1.0apg
|55.6%
|42.9%
|Ademar Santos
|9.1ppg
|2.8rpg
|0.4apg
|40.2%
|35.4%
|Bessanty Saragba
|3.2ppg
|3.0rpg
|0.2apg
|42.1%
|N/A
