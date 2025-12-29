Skip to main content
Rutgers
How to watch Rutgers / Delaware State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary12 hours agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena. Later on today they will take on the Delaware State Hornets in their final out of conference game of the season.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Delaware State Hornets

WHEN: Monday, 7:00pm ET

STREAM: BTN

WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Rutgers -20.5pts || Over / Under 133.5pts

KenPom Game Prediction: Rutgers: 76 | Delaware St.: 59 (95-percent chance of RU victory)

On the call: Ed Cohen and Austin Johnson

All-Time Series: This game will be the fifth matchup between the two programs, with Rutgers leading the series 4-0 all-time. The most recent game took place in 2005, where the Scarlet Knights defeated the Hornets 60-55.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers196158194127
Delaware State352355355357

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jamichael Davis7.8ppg2.3rpg2.8apg38.5%41.4%
Harun Zrno6.6ppg1.0rpg0.6apg38.1%36.0%
Denis Badalau5.3ppg2.3rpg1.1apg32.4%26.3%
Dylan Grant14.1ppg5.8rpg0.5apg49.6%44.0%
Emmanuel Ogbole5.3ppg6.6rpg0.3apg56.8%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Ponce James13.7ppg2.9rpg4.0apg40.9%32.1%
Corey Perkins8.0ppg3.1rpg3.1apg43.2%47.1%
Miles Webb7.9ppg5.5rpg1.0apg55.6%42.9%
Ademar Santos9.1ppg2.8rpg0.4apg40.2%35.4%
Bessanty Saragba3.2ppg3.0rpg0.2apg42.1%N/A

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


