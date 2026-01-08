How to watch Rutgers / Illinois; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road and will face off against the No. 16 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini as Big Ten Conference play continues.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Illinois Fighting Illini
WHEN: Thursday, 8:30pm ET
STREAM: BTN
WHERE: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Illinois -22.5pts || Over / Under 14945pts
KenPom Game Prediction: Illinois: 84 | Rutgers: 62 (2-percent chance of RU victory)
On the call: Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris
All-Time Series: This game will be the 18th matchup between the two programs, with Illinois leading the series 12-5 all-time. However the Scarlet Knights hold the most recent victory defeating the Fighting Illinois 82-73 last season.
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jamichael Davis
|8.1ppg
|2.9rpg
|2.5apg
|37.5%
|42.5%
|Kaden Powers
|4.5ppg
|1.2rpg
|0.8apg
|26.8%
|29.2%
|Harun Zrno
|6.1ppg
|1.3rpg
|0.5apg
|32.9%
|30.3%
|Dylan Grant
|13.8ppg
|5.5rpg
|0.5apg
|46.9%
|38.5%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|4.9ppg
|6.9rpg
|0.3apg
|50.9%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Kylan Boswell
|14.9ppg
|4.2rpg
|3.1apg
|46.5%
|33.3%
|Keaton Wagler
|15.4ppg
|5.1rpg
|3.8apg
|45.9%
|40.6%
|Andrej Stojakovic
|14.5ppg
|4.1rpg
|1.2apg
|52.4%
|21.6%
|David Mirkovic
|13.1ppg
|8.4rpg
|2.6apg
|49.6%
|34.0%
|Tomislav Ivisic
|9.5ppg
|4.7rpg
|1.2apg
|50.0%
|35.7%
The Knight Report Pregame Reading
