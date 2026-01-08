Skip to main content
How to watch Rutgers / Illinois; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary1 hour agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road and will face off against the No. 16 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini as Big Ten Conference play continues.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Illinois Fighting Illini

WHEN: Thursday, 8:30pm ET

STREAM: BTN

WHERE: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Illinois -22.5pts || Over / Under 14945pts

KenPom Game Prediction: Illinois: 84 | Rutgers: 62 (2-percent chance of RU victory)

On the call: Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris

All-Time Series: This game will be the 18th matchup between the two programs, with Illinois leading the series 12-5 all-time. However the Scarlet Knights hold the most recent victory defeating the Fighting Illinois 82-73 last season.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers183155180129
Illinois109810

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jamichael Davis8.1ppg2.9rpg2.5apg37.5%42.5%
Kaden Powers4.5ppg1.2rpg0.8apg26.8%29.2%
Harun Zrno6.1ppg1.3rpg0.5apg32.9%30.3%
Dylan Grant13.8ppg5.5rpg0.5apg46.9%38.5%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.9ppg6.9rpg0.3apg50.9%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Kylan Boswell14.9ppg4.2rpg3.1apg46.5%33.3%
Keaton Wagler15.4ppg5.1rpg3.8apg45.9%40.6%
Andrej Stojakovic14.5ppg4.1rpg1.2apg52.4%21.6%
David Mirkovic13.1ppg8.4rpg2.6apg49.6%34.0%
Tomislav Ivisic9.5ppg4.7rpg1.2apg50.0%35.7%

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


