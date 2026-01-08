How to watch Rutgers / Illinois; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road and will face off against the No. 16 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini as Big Ten Conference play continues.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Illinois Fighting Illini

WHEN: Thursday, 8:30pm ET

STREAM: BTN

WHERE: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Illinois -22.5pts

KenPom Game Prediction: Illinois: 84 | Rutgers: 62 (2-percent chance of RU victory)

On the call: Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris

All-Time Series: This game will be the 18th matchup between the two programs, with Illinois leading the series 12-5 all-time. However the Scarlet Knights hold the most recent victory defeating the Fighting Illinois 82-73 last season.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 183 155 180 129 Illinois 10 9 8 10

Projected Starting Lineups

The Knight Report Pregame Reading