How to watch Rutgers / Iowa; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road, as they will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in yet another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Iowa Hawkeyes

WHEN: Tuesday, 8:30pm ET

STREAM: Big Ten Network

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Iowa -19.5pts || Over / Under 139.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Iowa: 81 | Rutgers: 70

All-Time Series: This game will be the 18th matchup between the two programs, with Iowa leading the series 14-3 all-time. The Scarlet Knights have lost five straight to the Hawkeyes.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 161 153 182 120 Iowa 20 18 17 24

Projected Starting Lineups

The Knight Report Pregame Reading