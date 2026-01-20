Skip to main content
Rutgers
Join Now

How to watch Rutgers / Iowa; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary1 hour agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road, as they will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in yet another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

The Knight Report promo Transfer Portal 50% off

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Iowa Hawkeyes

WHEN: Tuesday, 8:30pm ET

STREAM: Big Ten Network

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Iowa -19.5pts || Over / Under 139.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Iowa: 81 | Rutgers: 70

All-Time Series: This game will be the 18th matchup between the two programs, with Iowa leading the series 14-3 all-time. The Scarlet Knights have lost five straight to the Hawkeyes.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers161153182120
Iowa20181724

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jamichael Davis7.9ppg2.9rpg2.7apg37.9%39.2%
Kaden Powers5.8ppg1.7rpg1.3apg31.4%28.9%
Harun Zrno6.8ppg1.4rpg0.6apg33.6%32.6%
Darren Buchanan7.7ppg3.5rpg1.6apg49.5%47.1%
Bryce Dortch2.8ppg3.8rpg0.1apg61.3%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Bennett Stirtz18.2ppg2.4rpg5.0apg48.4%38.9%
Kael Combs6.4ppg2.6rpg2.9apg50.6%41.7%
Tavion Banks6.6ppg2.2rpg2.5apg56.0%52.6%
Cooper Koch7.1ppg3.4rpg0.9apg47.9%39.0%
Cam Manyawu7.6ppg4.7rpg1.0apg64.3%N/A

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?

Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON YOUTUBE

SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

You may also like