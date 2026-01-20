How to watch Rutgers / Iowa; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road, as they will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in yet another Big Ten Conference matchup.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Iowa Hawkeyes
WHEN: Tuesday, 8:30pm ET
STREAM: Big Ten Network
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Iowa -19.5pts || Over / Under 139.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: Iowa: 81 | Rutgers: 70
All-Time Series: This game will be the 18th matchup between the two programs, with Iowa leading the series 14-3 all-time. The Scarlet Knights have lost five straight to the Hawkeyes.
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jamichael Davis
|7.9ppg
|2.9rpg
|2.7apg
|37.9%
|39.2%
|Kaden Powers
|5.8ppg
|1.7rpg
|1.3apg
|31.4%
|28.9%
|Harun Zrno
|6.8ppg
|1.4rpg
|0.6apg
|33.6%
|32.6%
|Darren Buchanan
|7.7ppg
|3.5rpg
|1.6apg
|49.5%
|47.1%
|Bryce Dortch
|2.8ppg
|3.8rpg
|0.1apg
|61.3%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Bennett Stirtz
|18.2ppg
|2.4rpg
|5.0apg
|48.4%
|38.9%
|Kael Combs
|6.4ppg
|2.6rpg
|2.9apg
|50.6%
|41.7%
|Tavion Banks
|6.6ppg
|2.2rpg
|2.5apg
|56.0%
|52.6%
|Cooper Koch
|7.1ppg
|3.4rpg
|0.9apg
|47.9%
|39.0%
|Cam Manyawu
|7.6ppg
|4.7rpg
|1.0apg
|64.3%
|N/A
