How to watch Rutgers / Maryland; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road again today, as they will take on their Big Ten Conference rivals in the Maryland Terrapins for another B1G showdown.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-17, 4-13) versus Maryland Terrapins (11-17, 4-13)
WHEN: Sunday, 12:00pm ET
TV: FS1
WHERE: XFinity Center (College Park, MD)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: N/A
On3 Game Prediction: Maryland: 77 | Rutgers: 71
All-Time Series: This will be the 24th matchup between the two programs, with Maryland leading the series 15-8 all time. However it is Rutgers who has won six of the past nine games.
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Tariq Francis
|16.5ppg
|2.3rpg
|2.7apg
|42.7%
|32.2%
|Kaden Powers
|6.6ppg
|1.8rpg
|1.6apg
|35.2%
|30.6%
|Harun Zrno
|7.0ppg
|1.8rpg
|0.7apg
|35.7%
|34.3%
|Dylan Grant
|10.5ppg
|4.5rpg
|0.5apg
|45.7%
|32..8%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|4.1ppg
|6.4rpg
|0.4apg
|54.8%
|N/A
