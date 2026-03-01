Skip to main content
Rutgers
How to watch Rutgers / Maryland; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary1 hour agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road again today, as they will take on their Big Ten Conference rivals in the Maryland Terrapins for another B1G showdown.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-17, 4-13) versus Maryland Terrapins (11-17, 4-13)

WHEN: Sunday, 12:00pm ET

TV: FS1

WHERE: XFinity Center (College Park, MD)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: N/A

On3 Game Prediction: Maryland: 77 | Rutgers: 71

All-Time Series: This will be the 24th matchup between the two programs, with Maryland leading the series 15-8 all time. However it is Rutgers who has won six of the past nine games.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomESPN BPIBart Torvik
Rutgers164149124140
Maryland14012395118

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Tariq Francis16.5ppg2.3rpg2.7apg42.7%32.2%
Kaden Powers6.6ppg1.8rpg1.6apg35.2%30.6%
Harun Zrno7.0ppg1.8rpg0.7apg35.7%34.3%
Dylan Grant10.5ppg4.5rpg0.5apg45.7%32..8%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.1ppg6.4rpg0.4apg54.8%N/A

