How to watch Rutgers / Minnesota; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary29 minutes agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are all set for their matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second round of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-18, 6-14) versus Minnesota Golden Gophers (24-5, 14-4)

WHEN: Tuesday, 9:00pm ET

TV: BTN

WHERE: United Center (Chicago, Illinois)

KenPom Prediction: Minnesota: 71 | Rutgers: 66

All-Time Series: This game will be the 21st matchup between the two programs, with Minnesota leading the series 12-8 all time. Minnesota won the lone matchup this season by a score of 80-61 just a few weeks ago.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers149140134120
Minnesota79775168

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Lino Mark5.4ppg1.6rpg1.1apg40.3%22.9%
Tariq Francis16.9ppg2.3rpg2.8apg42.8%35.1%
Darren Buchanan8.5ppg3.6rpg1.5apg47.3%36.4%
Dylan Grant10.0ppg4.4rpg0.5apg44.7%30.9%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.4ppg6.1rpg0.4apg56.7%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Isaac Asuma11.2ppg4.1rpg3.8apg40.1%31.0%
Langston Reynolds11.7ppg4.3rpg4.5apg54.3%25.6%
Cade Tyson19.5ppg5.4rpg2.3apg49.3%42.1%
Bobby Durkin10.2ppg3.0rpg1.8apg44.3%39.6%
Grayson Grove3.9ppg3.0rpg1.6apg60.0%29.4%

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


