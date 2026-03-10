How to watch Rutgers / Minnesota; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are all set for their matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second round of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-18, 6-14) versus Minnesota Golden Gophers (24-5, 14-4)

WHEN: Tuesday, 9:00pm ET

TV: BTN

WHERE: United Center (Chicago, Illinois)

KenPom Prediction: Minnesota: 71 | Rutgers: 66

All-Time Series: This game will be the 21st matchup between the two programs, with Minnesota leading the series 12-8 all time. Minnesota won the lone matchup this season by a score of 80-61 just a few weeks ago.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 149 140 134 120 Minnesota 79 77 51 68

Projected Starting Lineups

