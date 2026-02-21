How to watch Rutgers / Minnesota; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road today, as they will take the trip over to Pennsylvania for a matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers for yet another Big Ten Conference game.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-15, 4-11) versus Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-14, 5-10)
WHEN: Saturday, 12:00pm ET
TV: BTN || Big Ten Network
WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Minnesota – 7.5pts || Over/Under set at 134.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: Minnesota: 74 | Rutgers: 69
All-Time Series: This game will be the 20th matchup between the two programs, with Minnesota leading the series 11-8 all time. Rutgers has won four of the past six meetings between the two programs.
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Tariq Francis
|16.8ppg
|2.3rpg
|2.7apg
|43.7%
|32.7%
|Kaden Powers
|6.8ppg
|1.7rpg
|1.4apg
|35.8%
|31.3%
|Harun Zrno
|7.3ppg
|1.8rpg
|0.7apg
|36.0%
|34.8%
|Dylan Grant
|10.7ppg
|4.6rpg
|0.5apg
|45.7%
|33.9%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|4.1ppg
|6.6rpg
|0.4apg
|54.5%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Isaac Asuma
|10.9ppg
|4.0rpg
|3.9apg
|38.6%
|31.0%
|Langston Reynolds
|10.8ppg
|4.4rpg
|4.3apg
|53.8%
|24.2%
|Cade Tyson
|19.2ppg
|5.5rpg
|2.4apg
|48.4%
|38.3%
|Bobby Durkin
|9.7ppg
|3.0rpg
|1.7apg
|44.0%
|36.8%
|Jaylen Crocker-Johnson
|13.4ppg
|6.8rpg
|1.8apg
|41.5%
|32.3%
The Knight Report Pregame Reading
