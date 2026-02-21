How to watch Rutgers / Minnesota; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road today, as they will take the trip over to Pennsylvania for a matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers for yet another Big Ten Conference game.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-15, 4-11) versus Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-14, 5-10)

WHEN: Saturday, 12:00pm ET

TV: BTN || Big Ten Network

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Minnesota – 7.5pts || Over/Under set at 134.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Minnesota: 74 | Rutgers: 69

All-Time Series: This game will be the 20th matchup between the two programs, with Minnesota leading the series 11-8 all time. Rutgers has won four of the past six meetings between the two programs.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 149 140 134 120 Minnesota 79 77 51 68

Projected Starting Lineups

The Knight Report Pregame Reading