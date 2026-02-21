Skip to main content
How to watch Rutgers / Minnesota; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary2 hours agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road today, as they will take the trip over to Pennsylvania for a matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers for yet another Big Ten Conference game.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-15, 4-11) versus Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-14, 5-10)

WHEN: Saturday, 12:00pm ET

TV: BTN || Big Ten Network

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Minnesota – 7.5pts || Over/Under set at 134.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Minnesota: 74 | Rutgers: 69

All-Time Series: This game will be the 20th matchup between the two programs, with Minnesota leading the series 11-8 all time. Rutgers has won four of the past six meetings between the two programs.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers149140134120
Minnesota79775168

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Tariq Francis16.8ppg2.3rpg2.7apg43.7%32.7%
Kaden Powers6.8ppg1.7rpg1.4apg35.8%31.3%
Harun Zrno7.3ppg1.8rpg0.7apg36.0%34.8%
Dylan Grant10.7ppg4.6rpg0.5apg45.7%33.9%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.1ppg6.6rpg0.4apg54.5%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Isaac Asuma10.9ppg4.0rpg3.9apg38.6%31.0%
Langston Reynolds10.8ppg4.4rpg4.3apg53.8%24.2%
Cade Tyson19.2ppg5.5rpg2.4apg48.4%38.3%
Bobby Durkin9.7ppg3.0rpg1.7apg44.0%36.8%
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson13.4ppg6.8rpg1.8apg41.5%32.3%

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


