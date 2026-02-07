How to watch Rutgers / Nebraska; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home today after a west coast road trip and they are ready take one of the nation’s best in the Nebraska Cornhuskers for another Big Ten Conference matchup.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Nebraska Cornhuskers
WHEN: Saturday, 12:00pm ET
TV: BTN aka Big Ten Network
WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Nebraska -12.5pts || Over / Under at 143.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: Nebraska: 76 | Rutgers: 70
All-Time Series: This game will be the 22nd matchup between the two programs, with Nebraska leading the series 11-10 all time. The Scarlet Knights have won four of the past five meetings and five of the past seven.
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jamichael Davis
|7.3ppg
|2.7rpg
|2.6apg
|36.7%
|36.7%
|Kaden Powers
|6.6ppg
|1.7rpg
|1.4apg
|33.9%
|32.2%
|Darren Buchanan
|8.2ppg
|3.2rpg
|1.4apg
|46.5%
|40.0%
|Dylan Grant
|10.8ppg
|4.7rpg
|0.5apg
|44.6%
|34.5%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|4.3ppg
|6.5rpg
|0.4apg
|54.2%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Sam Hoiberg
|9.4ppg
|5.2rpg
|4.3apg
|54.4%
|38.9%
|Jamarques Lawrence
|10.7ppg
|2.4rpg
|3.7apg
|44.9%
|38.8%
|Pryce Sandfort
|17.2ppg
|4.6rpg
|2.0apg
|47.5%
|41.0%
|Berke Buyuktuncel
|7.1ppg
|6.1rpg
|2.2apg
|45.5%
|24.4%
|Rienk
Mast
|14.1ppg
|5.9rpg
|3.0apg
|45.4%
|32.7%
