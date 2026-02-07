Skip to main content
How to watch Rutgers / Nebraska; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary1 hour agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home today after a west coast road trip and they are ready take one of the nation’s best in the Nebraska Cornhuskers for another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Nebraska Cornhuskers

WHEN: Saturday, 12:00pm ET

TV: BTN aka Big Ten Network

WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Nebraska -12.5pts || Over / Under at 143.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Nebraska: 76 | Rutgers: 70

All-Time Series: This game will be the 22nd matchup between the two programs, with Nebraska leading the series 11-10 all time. The Scarlet Knights have won four of the past five meetings and five of the past seven.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers170158153127
Nebraska10121118

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jamichael Davis7.3ppg2.7rpg2.6apg36.7%36.7%
Kaden Powers6.6ppg1.7rpg1.4apg33.9%32.2%
Darren Buchanan8.2ppg3.2rpg1.4apg46.5%40.0%
Dylan Grant10.8ppg4.7rpg0.5apg44.6%34.5%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.3ppg6.5rpg0.4apg54.2%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Sam Hoiberg9.4ppg5.2rpg4.3apg54.4%38.9%
Jamarques Lawrence10.7ppg2.4rpg3.7apg44.9%38.8%
Pryce Sandfort17.2ppg4.6rpg2.0apg47.5%41.0%
Berke Buyuktuncel7.1ppg6.1rpg2.2apg45.5%24.4%
Rienk
Mast		14.1ppg5.9rpg3.0apg45.4%32.7%

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


