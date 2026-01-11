How to watch Rutgers / Northwestern; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home at Jersey Mike’s Arena, as they will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to town for another Big Ten Conference matchup.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Northwestern Wildcats
WHEN: Sunday, 5:00pm ET
STREAM: Peacock
WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Northwestern -4.5pts || Over / Under 144.5pts
KenPom Game Prediction: Northwestern: 75 | Rutgers: 70 (33-percent chance of RU victory)
All-Time Series: This game will be the 22nd matchup between the two programs, with Northwestern leading the series 12-9 all-time. However the Scarlet Knights have won eight of the past 10 games in this one.
In The Rankings
|TEAM
|NET Rankings
|KenPom
|Bart Torvik
|ESPN BPI
|Rutgers
|184
|160
|186
|133
|Northwestern
|69
|56
|57
|54
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jamichael Davis
|7.9ppg
|2.9rpg
|2.6apg
|34.8%
|37.8%
|Kaden Powers
|5.2ppg
|1.2rpg
|0.8apg
|29.4%
|31.0%
|Harun Zrno
|6.4ppg
|1.5rpg
|0.6apg
|34.1%
|32.4%
|Dylan Grant
|13.1ppg
|5.3rpg
|0.5apg
|46.3%
|37.5%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|4.9ppg
|6.8rpg
|0.3apg
|52.6%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jayden Reid
|11.3ppg
|5.7rpg
|1.6apg
|37.9%
|26.8%
|Jordan Clayton
|2.8ppg
|1.7rpg
|1.7apg
|25.0%
|25.0%
|Justin Mullins
|4.3ppg
|1.7rpg
|0.9apg
|55.6%
|36.4%
|Nick Martinelli
|23.4ppg
|6.4rpg
|1.5apg
|59.1%
|51.4%
|Tre Singleton
|7.2ppg
|4.7rpg
|1.6apg
|50.7%
|19.2%
