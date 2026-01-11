Skip to main content
How to watch Rutgers / Northwestern; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary1 hour agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home at Jersey Mike’s Arena, as they will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to town for another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Northwestern Wildcats

WHEN: Sunday, 5:00pm ET

STREAM: Peacock

WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Northwestern -4.5pts || Over / Under 144.5pts

KenPom Game Prediction: Northwestern: 75 | Rutgers: 70 (33-percent chance of RU victory)

All-Time Series: This game will be the 22nd matchup between the two programs, with Northwestern leading the series 12-9 all-time. However the Scarlet Knights have won eight of the past 10 games in this one.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers184160186133
Northwestern69565754

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jamichael Davis7.9ppg2.9rpg2.6apg34.8%37.8%
Kaden Powers5.2ppg1.2rpg0.8apg29.4%31.0%
Harun Zrno6.4ppg1.5rpg0.6apg34.1%32.4%
Dylan Grant13.1ppg5.3rpg0.5apg46.3%37.5%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.9ppg6.8rpg0.3apg52.6%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jayden Reid11.3ppg5.7rpg1.6apg37.9%26.8%
Jordan Clayton2.8ppg1.7rpg1.7apg25.0%25.0%
Justin Mullins4.3ppg1.7rpg0.9apg55.6%36.4%
Nick Martinelli23.4ppg6.4rpg1.5apg59.1%51.4%
Tre Singleton7.2ppg4.7rpg1.6apg50.7%19.2%

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


