How to watch Rutgers / Northwestern; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home at Jersey Mike’s Arena, as they will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to town for another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Northwestern Wildcats

WHEN: Sunday, 5:00pm ET

STREAM: Peacock

WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Northwestern -4.5pts || Over / Under 144.5pts

KenPom Game Prediction: Northwestern: 75 | Rutgers: 70 (33-percent chance of RU victory)

All-Time Series: This game will be the 22nd matchup between the two programs, with Northwestern leading the series 12-9 all-time. However the Scarlet Knights have won eight of the past 10 games in this one.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 184 160 186 133 Northwestern 69 56 57 54

Projected Starting Lineups

The Knight Report Pregame Reading