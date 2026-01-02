Skip to main content
Rutgers
Join Now

How to watch Rutgers / Ohio State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary1 hour agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena. Later on today they will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes as they kick off Big Ten Conference play….sort of.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

The Knight Report promo Transfer Portal 50% off

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Ohio State Buckeyes

WHEN: Friday, 8:00pm ET

STREAM: Peacock

WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Ohio State -9.5pts || Over / Under 149.5pts

KenPom Game Prediction: Ohio State: 79 | Rutgers: 70 (21-percent chance of RU victory)

On the call: Ed Cohen and Evan Turner

All-Time Series: This game will be the 20th matchup between the two programs, with Ohio State leading the series 14-5 all-time. The Buckeyes have won three straight in this one.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers197161194130
Ohio State44363634

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jamichael Davis7.6ppg2.6rpg2.6apg37.6%41.2%
Harun Zrno6.1ppg1.1rpg0.5apg34.3%31.6%
Denis Badalau4.9ppg2.2rpg1.0apg31.4%25.0%
Dylan Grant14.4ppg6.1rpg0.6apg48.8%41.9%
Emmanuel Ogbole5.3ppg7.0rpg0.3apg52.0%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
John Mobley Jr.14.3ppg2.3rpg2.8apg40.8%38.5%
Bruce Thornton21.0ppg4.8rpg4.3apg58.4%44.1%
Devin Royal14.0ppg5.7rpg1.8apg49.5%38.5%
Amare Bynum8.9ppg4.9rpg1.2apg53.8%30.4%
Christoph Tilly13.3ppg5.9rpg2.8apg45.6%11.8%

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?

Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON YOUTUBE

SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

You may also like