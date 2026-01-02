How to watch Rutgers / Ohio State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena. Later on today they will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes as they kick off Big Ten Conference play….sort of.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Ohio State Buckeyes

WHEN: Friday, 8:00pm ET

STREAM: Peacock

WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Ohio State -9.5pts || Over / Under 149.5pts

KenPom Game Prediction: Ohio State: 79 | Rutgers: 70 (21-percent chance of RU victory)

On the call: Ed Cohen and Evan Turner

All-Time Series: This game will be the 20th matchup between the two programs, with Ohio State leading the series 14-5 all-time. The Buckeyes have won three straight in this one.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 197 161 194 130 Ohio State 44 36 36 34

Projected Starting Lineups

The Knight Report Pregame Reading