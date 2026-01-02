How to watch Rutgers / Ohio State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena. Later on today they will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes as they kick off Big Ten Conference play….sort of.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Ohio State Buckeyes
WHEN: Friday, 8:00pm ET
STREAM: Peacock
WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Ohio State -9.5pts || Over / Under 149.5pts
KenPom Game Prediction: Ohio State: 79 | Rutgers: 70 (21-percent chance of RU victory)
On the call: Ed Cohen and Evan Turner
All-Time Series: This game will be the 20th matchup between the two programs, with Ohio State leading the series 14-5 all-time. The Buckeyes have won three straight in this one.
In The Rankings
|TEAM
|NET Rankings
|KenPom
|Bart Torvik
|ESPN BPI
|Rutgers
|197
|161
|194
|130
|Ohio State
|44
|36
|36
|34
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jamichael Davis
|7.6ppg
|2.6rpg
|2.6apg
|37.6%
|41.2%
|Harun Zrno
|6.1ppg
|1.1rpg
|0.5apg
|34.3%
|31.6%
|Denis Badalau
|4.9ppg
|2.2rpg
|1.0apg
|31.4%
|25.0%
|Dylan Grant
|14.4ppg
|6.1rpg
|0.6apg
|48.8%
|41.9%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|5.3ppg
|7.0rpg
|0.3apg
|52.0%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|John Mobley Jr.
|14.3ppg
|2.3rpg
|2.8apg
|40.8%
|38.5%
|Bruce Thornton
|21.0ppg
|4.8rpg
|4.3apg
|58.4%
|44.1%
|Devin Royal
|14.0ppg
|5.7rpg
|1.8apg
|49.5%
|38.5%
|Amare Bynum
|8.9ppg
|4.9rpg
|1.2apg
|53.8%
|30.4%
|Christoph Tilly
|13.3ppg
|5.9rpg
|2.8apg
|45.6%
|11.8%
The Knight Report Pregame Reading
- Ian Strong enters Transfer Portal
- Rutgers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
- Rutgers hires offensive line coach Jim Turner
- Rutgers Football All-Quarter Century Team – OFFENSE
- Rutgers Football All-Quarter Century Team – DEFENSE
- Mock version of the 2027 Rutgers Football recruiting class
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM