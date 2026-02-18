How to watch Rutgers / Penn State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road today, as they will take the trip over to Pennsylvania for a matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions for yet another Big Ten Conference game.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15, 3-11) versus Penn State Nittany Lions (11-15, 2-13)
WHEN: Wednesday, 6:00pm ET
TV: BTN || Big Ten Network
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (State College, PA)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Penn State -4.5pts || Over / Under at 149.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: Penn State: 79 | Rutgers: 75
All-Time Series: This game will be the 84th matchup between the two programs, with Penn State leading the series 45-38 all time. Rutgers has won four of the past six meetings between the two programs.
In The Rankings
|TEAM
|NET Rankings
|KenPom
|Bart Torvik
|ESPN BPI
|Rutgers
|157
|153
|145
|125
|Penn State
|123
|126
|120
|112
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Tariq Francis
|16.6ppg
|2.3rpg
|2.5apg
|43.1%
|32.7%
|Kaden Powers
|6.9ppg
|1.8rpg
|1.5apg
|35.9%
|31.8%
|Harun Zrno
|7.0ppg
|1.8rpg
|0.6apg
|35.7%
|35.0%
|Dylan Grant
|10.6ppg
|4.6rpg
|0.4apg
|44.5%
|33.3%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|4.2ppg
|6.6rpg
|0.4apg
|54.7%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Kayden Mingo
|13.9ppg
|3.4rpg
|4.2apg
|45.8%
|23.7%
|Freddie Dilione V
|14.4ppg
|3.4rpg
|2.4apg
|47.1%
|29.0%
|Dominic Stewart
|6.9ppg
|2.2rpg
|1.4apg
|41.7%
|36.8%
|Josh Reed
|10.8ppg
|4.0rpg
|0.9apg
|50.0%
|33.8%
|Ivan Juric
|9.2ppg
|5.2rpg
|0.7apg
|53.1%
|29.5%
