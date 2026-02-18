Skip to main content
How to watch Rutgers / Penn State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary22 minutes agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road today, as they will take the trip over to Pennsylvania for a matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions for yet another Big Ten Conference game.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15, 3-11) versus Penn State Nittany Lions (11-15, 2-13)

WHEN: Wednesday, 6:00pm ET

TV: BTN || Big Ten Network

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (State College, PA)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Penn State -4.5pts || Over / Under at 149.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Penn State: 79 | Rutgers: 75

All-Time Series: This game will be the 84th matchup between the two programs, with Penn State leading the series 45-38 all time. Rutgers has won four of the past six meetings between the two programs.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers157153145125
Penn State123126120112

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Tariq Francis16.6ppg2.3rpg2.5apg43.1%32.7%
Kaden Powers6.9ppg1.8rpg1.5apg35.9%31.8%
Harun Zrno7.0ppg1.8rpg0.6apg35.7%35.0%
Dylan Grant10.6ppg4.6rpg0.4apg44.5%33.3%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.2ppg6.6rpg0.4apg54.7%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Kayden Mingo13.9ppg3.4rpg4.2apg45.8%23.7%
Freddie Dilione V14.4ppg3.4rpg2.4apg47.1%29.0%
Dominic Stewart6.9ppg2.2rpg1.4apg41.7%36.8%
Josh Reed10.8ppg4.0rpg0.9apg50.0%33.8%
Ivan Juric9.2ppg5.2rpg0.7apg53.1%29.5%

