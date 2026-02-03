How to watch Rutgers / UCLA; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road today and ready take on the UCLA Bruins in another Big Ten Conference matchup.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus UCLA Bruins
WHEN: Tuesday, 9:30pm ET
TV: BTN aka Big Ten Network
WHERE: Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, CA)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UCLA -13.5pts || Over / Under at 140.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: UCLA: 78 | Rutgers: 67
All-Time Series: This game will be the fifth matchup between the two programs, with each program winning two games a piece. Last season, Rutgers earned a 75-68 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena in the first game between the two programs since 1981.
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jamichael Davis
|7.6ppg
|2.7rpg
|2.6apg
|37.4%
|37.3%
|Kaden Powers
|5.9ppg
|1.6rpg
|1.4apg
|31.0%
|29.6%
|Darren Buchanan
|8.2ppg
|3.1rpg
|1.4apg
|47.0%
|43.5%
|Dylan Grant
|11.2ppg
|4.8rpg
|0.5apg
|45.9%
|35.8%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|4.4ppg
|6.6rpg
|0.4apg
|53.5%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Donovan Dent
|13.6ppg
|2.6rpg
|6.8apg
|41.6%
|40.6%
|Trent Perry
|12.2ppg
|2.8rpg
|2.6apg
|44.4%
|0.0%
|Eric Dailey Jr.
|11.0ppg
|46.0rpg
|1.4apg
|47.3%
|25.4%
|Tyler Bilodeau
|18.2ppg
|5.7rpg
|1.2apg
|51.8%
|44.3%
|Xavier Booker
|6.9ppg
|3.5rpg
|1.0apg
|56.0%
|41.4%
The Knight Report Pregame Reading
- 2026 Rutgers Football Schedule Released
- Rutgers Football coaches on the road recruiting
- Final recruiting rankings for the 2026 Rutgers Football class
- Cousin of 3x NFL Pro-Bowler, Zion Vilma talks new Rutgers offer
- Jim Turner’s contract details: Salary revealed for new Rutgers coach
- 2026 Rutgers Baseball Season Preview with Head Coach Steve Owens
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM