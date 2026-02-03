Skip to main content
Rutgers
Join Now

How to watch Rutgers / UCLA; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary1 hour agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road today and ready take on the UCLA Bruins in another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus UCLA Bruins

WHEN: Tuesday, 9:30pm ET

TV: BTN aka Big Ten Network

WHERE: Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, CA)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UCLA -13.5pts || Over / Under at 140.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: UCLA: 78 | Rutgers: 67

All-Time Series: This game will be the fifth matchup between the two programs, with each program winning two games a piece. Last season, Rutgers earned a 75-68 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena in the first game between the two programs since 1981.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers159146150121
UCLA44393631

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jamichael Davis7.6ppg2.7rpg2.6apg37.4%37.3%
Kaden Powers5.9ppg1.6rpg1.4apg31.0%29.6%
Darren Buchanan8.2ppg3.1rpg1.4apg47.0%43.5%
Dylan Grant11.2ppg4.8rpg0.5apg45.9%35.8%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.4ppg6.6rpg0.4apg53.5%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Donovan Dent13.6ppg2.6rpg6.8apg41.6%40.6%
Trent Perry12.2ppg2.8rpg2.6apg44.4%0.0%
Eric Dailey Jr.11.0ppg46.0rpg1.4apg47.3%25.4%
Tyler Bilodeau18.2ppg5.7rpg1.2apg51.8%44.3%
Xavier Booker6.9ppg3.5rpg1.0apg56.0%41.4%

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?

Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON YOUTUBE

SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

You may also like