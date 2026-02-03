How to watch Rutgers / UCLA; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road today and ready take on the UCLA Bruins in another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus UCLA Bruins

WHEN: Tuesday, 9:30pm ET

TV: BTN aka Big Ten Network

WHERE: Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, CA)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UCLA -13.5pts || Over / Under at 140.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: UCLA: 78 | Rutgers: 67

All-Time Series: This game will be the fifth matchup between the two programs, with each program winning two games a piece. Last season, Rutgers earned a 75-68 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena in the first game between the two programs since 1981.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 159 146 150 121 UCLA 44 39 36 31

Projected Starting Lineups

The Knight Report Pregame Reading