How to watch Rutgers / UCLA; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are all set for their matchup against the UCLA Bruins in the third round of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-18, 6-14) versus UCLA Bruins (21-10, 13-7)
WHEN: Wednesday, 9:00pm ET
TV: BTN
WHERE: United Center (Chicago, Illinois)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UCLA -11.5pts || Over / Under at 141.5pts
KenPom Prediction: UCLA: 78 | Rutgers: 67
All-Time Series: This game will be the sixth matchup between the two programs, with UCLA leading the series 3-2 all time. Earlier this season, UCLA earned a 98-66 win over Rutgers inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena.
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Lino Mark
|5.3ppg
|1.6rpg
|1.1apg
|38.9%
|21.6%
|Tariq Francis
|17.3ppg
|2.3rpg
|2.8apg
|43.3%
|37.0%
|Darren Buchanan
|8.4ppg
|3.7rpg
|1.7apg
|47.4%
|36.4%
|Dylan Grant
|9.9ppg
|4.4rpg
|0.6apg
|44.9%
|30.9%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|4.5ppg
|6.1rpg
|0.3apg
|58.3%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Donovan Dent
|13.6ppg
|2.6rpg
|7.5apg
|42.0%
|23.7%
|Trent Perry
|12.4ppg
|3.0rpg
|2.7apg
|45.2%
|41.2%
|Eric Dailey Jr.
|11.3ppg
|5.5rpg
|1.3apg
|48.9%
|30.1%
|Tyler Bilodeau
|18.0ppg
|5.8rpg
|1.1apg
|51.8%
|46.2%
|Xavier Booker
|7.0ppg
|3.5rpg
|0.8apg
|56.5%
|44.0%
The Knight Report Pregame Reading
- Legacy 2027 guard Quincy Douby Jr. talks Rutgers Offer
- Potential Rutgers Basketball Transfer Portal Targets: Guards
- Rutgers AD Keli Zinn announces Steve Pikiell will return in 2026-27
- Rutgers Basketball Offseason Priorities: Where things stand on roster
- Rutgers Football Recruiting Intel: Top Prospects React to Junior Day Visit
- Rutgers hires LSU assistant Gary Redus II as new Women’s Basketball coach
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM