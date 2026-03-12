How to watch Rutgers / UCLA; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are all set for their matchup against the UCLA Bruins in the third round of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-18, 6-14) versus UCLA Bruins (21-10, 13-7)

WHEN: Wednesday, 9:00pm ET

TV: BTN

WHERE: United Center (Chicago, Illinois)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UCLA -11.5pts || Over / Under at 141.5pts

KenPom Prediction: UCLA: 78 | Rutgers: 67

All-Time Series: This game will be the sixth matchup between the two programs, with UCLA leading the series 3-2 all time. Earlier this season, UCLA earned a 98-66 win over Rutgers inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 131 123 117 113 UCLA 34 23 27 25

Projected Starting Lineups

