Skip to main content
Rutgers
Join Now

How to watch Rutgers / UCLA; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary15 minutes agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are all set for their matchup against the UCLA Bruins in the third round of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-18, 6-14) versus UCLA Bruins (21-10, 13-7)

WHEN: Wednesday, 9:00pm ET

TV: BTN

WHERE: United Center (Chicago, Illinois)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UCLA -11.5pts || Over / Under at 141.5pts

KenPom Prediction: UCLA: 78 | Rutgers: 67

All-Time Series: This game will be the sixth matchup between the two programs, with UCLA leading the series 3-2 all time. Earlier this season, UCLA earned a 98-66 win over Rutgers inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers131123117113
UCLA34232725

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Lino Mark5.3ppg1.6rpg1.1apg38.9%21.6%
Tariq Francis17.3ppg2.3rpg2.8apg43.3%37.0%
Darren Buchanan8.4ppg3.7rpg1.7apg47.4%36.4%
Dylan Grant9.9ppg4.4rpg0.6apg44.9%30.9%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.5ppg6.1rpg0.3apg58.3%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Donovan Dent13.6ppg2.6rpg7.5apg42.0%23.7%
Trent Perry12.4ppg3.0rpg2.7apg45.2%41.2%
Eric Dailey Jr.11.3ppg5.5rpg1.3apg48.9%30.1%
Tyler Bilodeau18.0ppg5.8rpg1.1apg51.8%46.2%
Xavier Booker7.0ppg3.5rpg0.8apg56.5%44.0%

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?

Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON YOUTUBE

SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

You may also like