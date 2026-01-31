How to watch Rutgers / USC; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road today and ready take on the USC Trojans in another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus USC Trojans

WHEN: Saturday, 7:00pm ET

STREAM: Peacock

WHERE: Galen Center (Los Angeles, CA)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: N/A

On3 Game Prediction: USC: 81 | Rutgers: 74

All-Time Series: This game will be the fifth matchup between the two programs, with the Trojans leading this one 3-1 all-time.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 165 151 150 120 USC 48 46 48 45

Projected Starting Lineups

The Knight Report Pregame Reading