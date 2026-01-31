Skip to main content
How to watch Rutgers / USC; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary40 minutes agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road today and ready take on the USC Trojans in another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus USC Trojans

WHEN: Saturday, 7:00pm ET

STREAM: Peacock

WHERE: Galen Center (Los Angeles, CA)

On3 Game Prediction: USC: 81 | Rutgers: 74

All-Time Series: This game will be the fifth matchup between the two programs, with the Trojans leading this one 3-1 all-time.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers165151150120
USC48464845

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jamichael Davis7.9ppg2.9rpg2.7apg38.0%37.9%
Kaden Powers5.7ppg1.6rpg1.5apg29.6%29.4%
Darren Buchanan8.4ppg3.2rpg1.4apg48.8%43.5%
Dylan Grant11.1ppg4.6rpg0.4apg45.8%36.7%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.6ppg6.6rpg0.2apg55.9%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Kam Woods6.4ppg3.7rpg2.7apg36.2%10.5%
Alijah Arenas7.0ppg2.3rpg0.7apg27.3%0.0%
Chad Baker-Mazara18.9ppg4.2rpg3.0apg44.0%37.2%
Ezra Ausar15.9ppg6.0rpg1.7apg60.3%N/A%
Jacob Cofie9.6ppg7.3rpg1.9apg54.6%30.0%

