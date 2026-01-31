How to watch Rutgers / USC; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road today and ready take on the USC Trojans in another Big Ten Conference matchup.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus USC Trojans
WHEN: Saturday, 7:00pm ET
STREAM: Peacock
WHERE: Galen Center (Los Angeles, CA)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: N/A
On3 Game Prediction: USC: 81 | Rutgers: 74
All-Time Series: This game will be the fifth matchup between the two programs, with the Trojans leading this one 3-1 all-time.
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jamichael Davis
|7.9ppg
|2.9rpg
|2.7apg
|38.0%
|37.9%
|Kaden Powers
|5.7ppg
|1.6rpg
|1.5apg
|29.6%
|29.4%
|Darren Buchanan
|8.4ppg
|3.2rpg
|1.4apg
|48.8%
|43.5%
|Dylan Grant
|11.1ppg
|4.6rpg
|0.4apg
|45.8%
|36.7%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|4.6ppg
|6.6rpg
|0.2apg
|55.9%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Kam Woods
|6.4ppg
|3.7rpg
|2.7apg
|36.2%
|10.5%
|Alijah Arenas
|7.0ppg
|2.3rpg
|0.7apg
|27.3%
|0.0%
|Chad Baker-Mazara
|18.9ppg
|4.2rpg
|3.0apg
|44.0%
|37.2%
|Ezra Ausar
|15.9ppg
|6.0rpg
|1.7apg
|60.3%
|N/A%
|Jacob Cofie
|9.6ppg
|7.3rpg
|1.9apg
|54.6%
|30.0%
The Knight Report Pregame Reading
- 2026 Rutgers Football Schedule Released
- Rutgers Football coaches on the road recruiting
- Top NJ recruit Anthony Knox commits to Rutgers Wrestling
- Jim Turner’s contract details: Salary revealed for new Rutgers coach
- Rutgers Football Transfer Portal Big Board: Several Needs Remaining
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM