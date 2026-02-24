Skip to main content
How to watch Rutgers / Washington; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary2 hours agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena today, as they will welcome the Washington Huskies to town for yet another Big Ten Conference game.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16, 4-12) versus Washington Huskies (13-14, 5-11)

WHEN: Tuesday, 6:30pm ET

TV: BTN || Big Ten Network

WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Washington -5.5pts || Over/Under set at 142.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Washington: 75 | Rutgers: 74

All-Time Series: This will be the second matchup between the two programs, with Rutgers leading the series 1-0 after a 89-85 overtime victory last year.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers157150140125
Washington56564649

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Tariq Francis16.6ppg2.3rpg2.7apg43.3%33.0%
Kaden Powers6.8ppg1.9rpg1.5apg35.6%30.0%
Harun Zrno7.2ppg1.8rpg0.7apg36.3%34.8%
Dylan Grant10.9ppg4.6rpg0.5apg46.3%33.3%
Emmanuel Ogbole4.1ppg6.5rpg0.4apg54.3%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Zoom Diallo14.9ppg3.5rpg4.4apg49.3%32.8%
Wesley Yates III13.1ppg2.9rpg1.1apg39.6%34.6%
Bryson Tucker5.9ppg4.1rpg0.5apg43.1%26.1%
Hannes Steinbach17.8ppg10.9rpg1.6apg55.9%35.9%
Franck Kepnang6.2ppg6.3rpg0.2apg51.5%N/A

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


