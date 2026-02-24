How to watch Rutgers / Washington; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena today, as they will welcome the Washington Huskies to town for yet another Big Ten Conference game.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16, 4-12) versus Washington Huskies (13-14, 5-11)

WHEN: Tuesday, 6:30pm ET

TV: BTN || Big Ten Network

WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Washington -5.5pts || Over/Under set at 142.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Washington: 75 | Rutgers: 74

All-Time Series: This will be the second matchup between the two programs, with Rutgers leading the series 1-0 after a 89-85 overtime victory last year.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 157 150 140 125 Washington 56 56 46 49

Projected Starting Lineups

The Knight Report Pregame Reading