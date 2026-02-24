How to watch Rutgers / Washington; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back home inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena today, as they will welcome the Washington Huskies to town for yet another Big Ten Conference game.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16, 4-12) versus Washington Huskies (13-14, 5-11)
WHEN: Tuesday, 6:30pm ET
TV: BTN || Big Ten Network
WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Washington -5.5pts || Over/Under set at 142.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: Washington: 75 | Rutgers: 74
All-Time Series: This will be the second matchup between the two programs, with Rutgers leading the series 1-0 after a 89-85 overtime victory last year.
In The Rankings
|TEAM
|NET Rankings
|KenPom
|Bart Torvik
|ESPN BPI
|Rutgers
|157
|150
|140
|125
|Washington
|56
|56
|46
|49
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Tariq Francis
|16.6ppg
|2.3rpg
|2.7apg
|43.3%
|33.0%
|Kaden Powers
|6.8ppg
|1.9rpg
|1.5apg
|35.6%
|30.0%
|Harun Zrno
|7.2ppg
|1.8rpg
|0.7apg
|36.3%
|34.8%
|Dylan Grant
|10.9ppg
|4.6rpg
|0.5apg
|46.3%
|33.3%
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|4.1ppg
|6.5rpg
|0.4apg
|54.3%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Zoom Diallo
|14.9ppg
|3.5rpg
|4.4apg
|49.3%
|32.8%
|Wesley Yates III
|13.1ppg
|2.9rpg
|1.1apg
|39.6%
|34.6%
|Bryson Tucker
|5.9ppg
|4.1rpg
|0.5apg
|43.1%
|26.1%
|Hannes Steinbach
|17.8ppg
|10.9rpg
|1.6apg
|55.9%
|35.9%
|Franck Kepnang
|6.2ppg
|6.3rpg
|0.2apg
|51.5%
|N/A
The Knight Report Pregame Reading
