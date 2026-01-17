How to watch Rutgers / Wisconsin; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road, as they will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in yet another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Wisconsin Badgers

WHEN: Saturday, 2:00pm ET

STREAM: Big Ten Network

WHERE: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Wisconsin -14.5pts || Over / Under 148.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Wisconsin: 81 | Rutgers: 70

All-Time Series: This game will be the 17th matchup between the two programs, with Wisconsin leading the series 10-6 all-time. Since the Scarlet Knights joined the conference in 2014, the Badgers hold a slight 7-6 lead.

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI Rutgers 164 156 176 126 Wisconsin 38 39 35 36

Projected Starting Lineups

The Knight Report Pregame Reading