How to watch Rutgers / Wisconsin; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary57 minutes agoOn3Richie

Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road, as they will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in yet another Big Ten Conference matchup.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Wisconsin Badgers

WHEN: Saturday, 2:00pm ET

STREAM: Big Ten Network

WHERE: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Wisconsin -14.5pts || Over / Under 148.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Wisconsin: 81 | Rutgers: 70

All-Time Series: This game will be the 17th matchup between the two programs, with Wisconsin leading the series 10-6 all-time. Since the Scarlet Knights joined the conference in 2014, the Badgers hold a slight 7-6 lead.

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomBart TorvikESPN BPI
Rutgers164156176126
Wisconsin38393536

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jamichael Davis7.7ppg3.0rpg2.6apg36.2%40.4%
Kaden Powers5.5ppg1.5rpg1.0apg31.6%30.3%
Harun Zrno6.0ppg1.5rpg0.5apg34.1%32.4%
Dylan Grant12.4ppg5.2rpg0.5apg45.6%36.6%
Bryce Dortch2.6ppg3.9rpg0.1apg60.7%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Nick Boyd19.2ppg3.6rpg3.4apg47.8%30.4%
John Blackwell18.6ppg4.9rpg2.1apg41.0%38.5%
Andrew Rohde6.6ppg2.2rpg2.5apg43.5%34.4%
Aleksas Bieliauskas4.8ppg4.1rpg0.8apg45.7%33.3%
Nolan Winter14.1ppg8.9rpg1.7apg58.9%32.0%

The Knight Report Pregame Reading


