How to watch Rutgers / Wisconsin; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
Rutgers Basketball is back in action today, as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road, as they will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in yet another Big Ten Conference matchup.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus Wisconsin Badgers
WHEN: Saturday, 2:00pm ET
STREAM: Big Ten Network
WHERE: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Wisconsin -14.5pts || Over / Under 148.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: Wisconsin: 81 | Rutgers: 70
All-Time Series: This game will be the 17th matchup between the two programs, with Wisconsin leading the series 10-6 all-time. Since the Scarlet Knights joined the conference in 2014, the Badgers hold a slight 7-6 lead.
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jamichael Davis
|7.7ppg
|3.0rpg
|2.6apg
|36.2%
|40.4%
|Kaden Powers
|5.5ppg
|1.5rpg
|1.0apg
|31.6%
|30.3%
|Harun Zrno
|6.0ppg
|1.5rpg
|0.5apg
|34.1%
|32.4%
|Dylan Grant
|12.4ppg
|5.2rpg
|0.5apg
|45.6%
|36.6%
|Bryce Dortch
|2.6ppg
|3.9rpg
|0.1apg
|60.7%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Nick Boyd
|19.2ppg
|3.6rpg
|3.4apg
|47.8%
|30.4%
|John Blackwell
|18.6ppg
|4.9rpg
|2.1apg
|41.0%
|38.5%
|Andrew Rohde
|6.6ppg
|2.2rpg
|2.5apg
|43.5%
|34.4%
|Aleksas Bieliauskas
|4.8ppg
|4.1rpg
|0.8apg
|45.7%
|33.3%
|Nolan Winter
|14.1ppg
|8.9rpg
|1.7apg
|58.9%
|32.0%
