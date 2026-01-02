Ian Strong to the Transfer Portal + What does it mean for Rutgers?: TKR Podcast

The Knight Report Podcast is back, as the crew of Mike, Richie and Alec break down the departure of Ian Strong to the Transfer Portal and offer the latest on other Rutgers Football players potentially entering.

00:00 The State of Rutgers Athletics

02:13 Transfer Portal Turmoil

06:54 Fan Reactions and Expectations

10:32 The Impact of Ian Strong’s Departure

14:19 Quarterback Concerns

20:34 Future Prospects and Fan Sentiment

22:37 The Depth of the Receiver Room

28:03 KJ Duff’s Future at Rutgers

30:31 Coaching and Recruitment Challenges

46:35 The Rigors of Coaching Under Greg Schiano

51:00 Concerns Over Defensive Staff and Retention

56:35 Positive Developments in Offensive Line Retention

01:01:04 Fan Sentiment and Program Uncertainty

01:07:57 Strategic Announcements and Program Narrative

01:14:53 Evaluating Player Retention: The Case of Raymond and Duff

01:20:03 The Financial Landscape of College Football: What Players Are Worth

01:25:13 The Impact of Transfer Portal Decisions on Team Dynamics

01:29:56 Final Thoughts: The Future of Rutgers Football

The Knight Report joins On3 Sports

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

