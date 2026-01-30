Rutgers Basketball signee nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

Rutgers Basketball 2026 signee Imahri Wooten was named a 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game Nominee, as announced earlier this week.

The Troy, New York native is listed as a 6-foot-5, 205-pound shooting guard recruit who signed with the Scarlet Knights back in the middle of November over offers from the likes of 16 other offers from schools like Auburn, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Missouri, Penn State, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Virginia Tech, Wichita State, and a few others.

So far during his senior season, Wooten is averaging 29.6 points points per game while also adding 4.2 rebounds rebounds per game, and 5.5 assists per game. He’s eclipsed the 30+ point mark eight times, while scoring over 40+ points on two different occasions.

If Wooten were to become one of the top 24 players named to the McDonald’s All-American roster, he would become the third Scarlet Knight to do so in the past few years, joining Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, both of whom played in the 2024 game. There’s also current Rutgers Basketball big man Baye Fall who arrived in Piscataway this past offseason via the Transfer Portal, who also played in the game back in 2023.

More on what Wooten brings to Rutgers…

Not too long after his commitment back in the Fall, we here at The Knight Report spoke with Wooten’s head coach at Redemption Christian Academy Head Coach Tristan Wilchcombe to learn more about his game.

HOW IS WOOTEN ON THE COURT?: “Imahri is a coachable, unselfish, high character and very respectful kid. He will do anything the team needs and what’s asked of him.”

WHO DOES HIS GAME REMIND YOU OF AND WHY?: “He reminds me of Aaron Nesmith and Max Christie because of his versatility and the ability to be a two-way, 3&D player. He can also defend multiple positions.”

WHAT MAKES RUTGERS SUCH A GOOD FIT FOR WOOTEN?: “The coaching staff believes in him to the fullest and sees his true potential. Also the style of play and the culture really sold him.”