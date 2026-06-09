In College Football Recruiting, Money Isn't the Only Thing

When Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano sat down for a dinner recently, the conversation quickly turned into a question about recruiting,.

“He asked and said, it’s just about money now, right?” Schiano told TKR at the Golf Outing. “I said, no, it’s not just about money. Because everybody has money. If I give you a lot more money, then maybe that will sway you, but if the money’s the same or similar, it’s going to boil down to, who do I think can develop me the best? Who do I really trust?”

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The word trust keeps coming up in conversations with Schiano about recruiting, and along with that, he also puts an emphasis on the relationships built between coaches and prospects.

“How does that happen? It happens over time, building a relationship,” Schiano said. “Every phone call, every text, every in-person meeting takes one thing: time. And then you have to be intentional about what you’re doing.”

The shift in recruiting language at Rutgers reflects their philosophy, as the pitch isn’t just that the program will pay you, but it’s more about player development. The most recent example of that approach is new offensive line coach Jim Turner, who brings both a strong history of player development and a personality on the recruiting trail.

“As you guys get to know Jim, you’re going to find out he is a special guy,” Schiano said. “He is a great football coach, but he’s also got a big personality. Sometimes he looks like a rough guy — he’s funny as heck, he’s talented, he really is a talented individual. Can sing, can do everything. When you have those other talents, they certainly come through when you’re recruiting players.”

The results speak for themselves, as the 2027 Rutgers recruiting class currently features 18 verbal commitments, headlined by six offensive linemen and all of them have been recruited by Turner.

NIL will always be part of the conversation in today’s era of college football recruiting, but as the financial playing field continues to level out, Schiano’s message is clear, relationships remain the deciding factor in landing the recruits that matter most.