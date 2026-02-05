Injury-riddled Rutgers stifled at No. 2 UCLA for fifth straight loss

If college basketball games lasted only one minute, there would have been a major upset watch in Los Angeles.

Rutgers Women’s Basketball led No. 2 UCLA within that timeframe, as the Scarlet Knights (9-14, 1-11) scored the game’s first basket on a banked-in three-pointer for Faith Blackstone.

For the remaining 39 minutes, though, the Bruins (22-1, 12-0) cruised to their 16th consecutive victory 86-46, while also giving their stars some more rest than usual.

Rutgers was not afforded the same grace, though, as injuries continued to pile up in its fifth consecutive loss. The Scarlet Knights scored under 50 points for the third time in five games, and have scored over 65 points just once against 13 high-major opponents.

Lauryn Swann and Zachara Perkins were the lone two double-digit scorers for Rutgers, with 14 and 13 points on 5-for-13 and 5-for-11 shooting, respectively. As a team, the Scarlet Knights shot 33 percent from the floor on the night and committed 18 turnovers, while getting dominated 41-18 on the glass. It marked the second straight game Rutgers had a 20-rebound disadvantage.

The perimeter shooting proved to be one of the only aspects of the game that went right for the Scarlet Knights, knocking down nine of 20 three-point attempts. The 45 percent clip marked Rutgers’ best performance of the year, while the nine made threes sat at second-best.

Five Bruins scored in double figures in a game where no player saw the floor for over 25 minutes — including starters. Point guard Kiki Rice led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes, while star center Lauren Betts made the most of her 14 minutes on the floor, scoring 11 points on a perfect 5-for-5 mark from the floor. UCLA saw seven players with at least six points.

Injury bug bites down hard

Even fully healthy, the Scarlet Knights simply don’t have the talent to keep up with the Bruins — a statement that can be made for 95 percent of the country — but Rutgers didn’t even get a chance to trot out a healthy rotation to try.

Leading scorers Nene Ndiaye and Imani Lester were ruled out prior to the game, depriving an already-lackluster offense of its two most dependable options. Lester was dealing with a foot injury, according to the Big Ten Plus broadcast, and wore a boot on her left leg on the Scarlet Knights’ bench.

But it didn’t end there.

Blackstone appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury while battling for a rebound less than two minutes into the third quarter, and had to be carried off the floor to the locker room. She eventually returned to Rutgers’ bench, but had an ice pack on her leg without a shoe on. Blackstone did not re-enter the game and had crutches towards the end.

Perkins had an injury scare of her own on the very next possession after Blackstone left the game. The sophomore forward got tangled up fighting for an offensive rebound and went down holding her left leg. She gingerly walked off the floor under her own power, but later returned to the game and played the rest of the way.

Perkins’ and Blackstone’s statuses are currently unknown, but even as it is, the Scarlet Knights saw a huge blow to their depth already without their top two scorers — with Lester also being the team’s top rim protector and post presence. UCLA’s top-end talent and depth off the bench proved to be far too much to overcome.

Bruins sprint out of the gate

Rutgers got off to a fast start, forcing a miss on its first defensive possession and Blackstone knocking down the aforementioned three-pointer to take an early lead.

That was about as well as things went all night for the Scarlet Knights.

UCLA immediately responded with a 19-0 run over the ensuing nine minutes, holding Rutgers to 12 straight missed field goals and taking full control of the game. Swann snapped the drought with a three-pointer, but that proved to be all the scoring the Scarlet Knights would get in the opening period, as the Bruins went on another 7-0 run to end the quarter to take a commanding 20-point lead after ten minutes.

Rutgers plays near-even before the half

Given the runaway nature of the first quarter, the Scarlet Knights were able to (relatively) weather the storm in the second quarter, as they nearly outscored UCLA.

Rutgers was able to drum up some positive momentum on the defensive end, forcing seven turnovers and containing the Bruins’ explosive offense with a 6-for-13 mark from the floor.

All night long, UCLA head coach Cori Close experimented with different combinations and lineups to get her stars some rest, but the Scarlet Knights took advantage in the second quarter with a solid 5-for-11 showing from the floor.

Rutgers worked a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 15 midway through the quarter, and had even outscored the Bruins in the frame until the final seconds, when Charlisse Leger-Walker beat the buzzer with a three-point play after sprinting the full length of the court in seven seconds. Even with a 21-point halftime deficit, the Scarlet Knights managed to build some momentum in the second quarter after a disastrous opening ten minutes.

That did not last long, though.

UCLA runs away with the second half

The Bruins got right back to their dominant ways in the third quarter, just as they did in the first, putting the game fully out of reach with a 28-8 shellacking in the frame.

They shot the ball well at a 9-for-17 clip from the floor and converted on a trio of three-pointers, while holding Rutgers to a 3-for-12 mark from the floor. After Perkins opened the quarter with a made layup, UCLA went on a blistering 19-3 run to erase any doubt of the result. Swann broke the run with a three-pointer to snap a three-minute scoring drought, but the Bruins ended the quarter with nine unanswered to lead 68-27 after 30 minutes of play.

The Scarlet Knights finally got their relatively successful quarter to close the game, outscoring UCLA 19-18 in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. Much of the Bruins’ production came from the bench, as Leger-Walker and Rice were the only two starters to log more than two minutes in the final quarter. Betts’ younger sister Sienna found her footing with nine points in eight minutes on 4-for-4 shooting, as both teams worked the clock down for the final quarter.

One bright spot

As mentioned previously, the only bright spot in the game was how the Scarlet Knights shot the ball from the three-point line, with a strong start from beyond the arc. That came at the expense of their two-point offense, though.

Through the first half, Rutgers shot 4-for-10 from the three-point line, but just 3-for-15 inside the arc. On the game, the Scarlet Knights finished 8-for-31 on two-point baskets (25.8 percent), including 6-for-16 at the rim and 0-for-9 on midrange shots.

Rutgers came into the game last in the conference in both two-point and three-point percentage, but has shown the ability — albeit inconsistently — to hit shots at the rim. The three-point shooting has come along much slower, but it remains to be seen if that can be replicated over the last six games of the regular season. A red-hot opponent comes to Piscataway next to put that theory to the test.

Up next?

Rutgers Women’s Basketball returns from the West Coast and comes back to Jersey Mike’s Arena to host Minnesota on Sunday, February 8th.

That game will tip off at noon ET and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.