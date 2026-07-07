Jamichael Davis, Tariq Francis talk about upcoming season

After a disappointing 2025-26 season, Rutgers Basketball embarks on a bounce-back campaign with several new faces, along with some returning ones, including Jamichael Davis and Tariq Francis.

“It’s a great group of guys who are just wanting to work and play hoops,” Davis said. “I think we’ve got a group of guys who all want to play ball. Same objectives, just trying to win. I think it’s a good thing to have around.”

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Davis enters his fourth year with Rutgers, averaging 5.9 points and 2.1 assists in 97 games played.

Davis commented on having a more experienced group than they have had in the last few years.

“The older guys obviously have been around the college game and have played, pitched, grown men, come from high school,” Davis said. “They come to college, so it’s nothing like the same from a physicality standpoint because in high school you’re playing against kids, but in college it’s like older men and things like that. So, just having that experience kind of goes in pairs perfectly.”

Despite the NCAA’s new five-for-five rule, Davis explained that his mindset is solely focused on the upcoming season.

“We’ve heard about it, but currently my focus is on this upcoming season and doing things that I can do every day to get better and trying to help the team win this year,” Davis said.

Francis comes back to Rutgers for a second season, following a campaign that saw him average 17 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in 34 games.

“I feel more confident, I know kind of the play style and what’s going on around here,” Francis said. “With the new team and everything, just getting everybody situated. We have more experienced guys this year. I think that’ll help us too because everybody has been through college a little bit. They know what they do well and their kind of game. Just putting them all together, I feel like we’ll be able to beat off each other and just have a better year.”

The former NJIT transfer described what made him return to the Scarlet Knights.

“Just to continue to build and play under Coach Pikiell,” Francis said. “He’s a very good

coach. So, just getting another opportunity to come back and play for this great fan base and stay where I feel like I have to be.”

He also explained how he made the jump from the Patriot League to the Big Ten seem so seamless.

“I think just trusting in my work,” Francis said. “Trusting in the people I work with, the coaching staff watching film, and just trying to put myself in the best positions I can to complement my games and complement my teammates.”

Francis described what he sees in this year’s squad.

“Since day one, they came, and they’ve been working,” he said. “They’ve been in the gym early mornings and after practice as well. I think that’s just the biggest thing, which is the will to work hard and want to win. If we all just stay in the gym and keep working, naturally, we’re going to get better.”