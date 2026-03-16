Join The Knight Report TODAY for 50% off!

Rutgers Athletics is ramping up with the Scarlet Knights starting spring football at the end of this month, Rutgers baseball kicking off Big Ten play, and the college basketball transfer portal window looming, and much more. With so much action taking place on The Round Table, The Knight Report is helping Scarlet Knight fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 50% OFF annual memberships!!

That’s right, new members who join The Knight Report today will get their first 12 months of premium Scarlet Knights coverage for half the price — ONLY $4.99/month!

From what the Rutgers defense will look like in spring practice under new DC Travis Johansen, the quarterback battle between AJ Surace and Dylan Lonergan, or what lies ahead for Rutgers baseball as they now enter Big Ten play — there’s no shortage of Scarlet Knights news going down at The Knight Report!

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join The Knight Report today to get 50% OFF your first year of premium Scarlet Knights coverage!

With a TKR annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven Inside Rutgers reporters have set the industry standard for insider scoop and premium analysis!

— Elite recruiting coverage from our TKR recruiting analysts and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round the clock updates on where the Scarlet Knights stand with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— The best and most informative Rutgers message board community around! The one-of-a-kind Round Table forum is the place for Scarlet Knight fans to get access to the The Knight Report staff, read premium scoop on all things Rutgers and talk about it with other RU fans!

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and insiders.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of The Knight Report’s resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all The Knight Report premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

— BONUS: New annual members also get a full year of complimentary access to The Athletic!

Get 50% OFF The Knight Report annual memberships now! Led by Rutgers insiders Richie O’Leary, Alec Crouthamel, Mike Broadbent and the entire TKR team, RU fans will stay in the know on all the latest Rutgers scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the best Rutgers message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 50% off your first year!!