Kaden Powers set to return to Rutgers Basketball for 2026-27 season

Rutgers Basketball continues to do pretty well with player retention this offseason, as guard Kaden Powers became the latest to take to social media to announce that he’s returning to the Scarlet Knights for the 2026-27 season.

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The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard hails from Seattle, Washington and committed to Rutgers back in October 2024, where he was ranked the No. 255 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. In the end, Powers chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from the likes of Idaho, James Madison, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington and several others.

This past season was Powers first at the college level and he appeared in 29 games (15 starts) and averaged 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for the Scarlet Knights. Along with that, he also shot 34.9% from the field, 32.6% from beyond the arc, and 73.7% from the free throw line.

Powers becomes the last official returnee for the Scarlet Knights this offseason, and you can check out the latest on Rutgers Basketball’s offseason moves right here in our Transfer Portal Tracker.