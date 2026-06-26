KJ Duff, Antwan Raymond Named Athlon Sports Preseason All-Americans

The clock continues to tick down, as we quickly are approaching the 2026 College Football season and the preseason accolades are rolling in with Athlon Sports revealing their annual preseason All-America Teams.

As always, the list is loaded with future NFL talent from every corner of the country, but for this season there is not one, but two Rutgers Football players on the list.

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SECOND TEAM – WIDE RECEIVER KJ Duff

The St. Anthony’s alumni enters year three with Rutgers Football and after a season where he emerged as WR1 for the Scarlet Knights, expect him to have another big year in 2026.

Despite a change at quarterback this year with Athan Kaliakmanis getting drafted, there are plenty around the country that feel Duff can become among the nation’s elite. He is a tall, lengthy wideout with a big frame, a legit 6-foot-6, 225-pounds and possesses a long wingspan and really strong hands.

This past 2026 season, Duff led the Scarlet Knights with 60 receptions for 1,084 and seven touchdowns, as he was the first 1,000+ yard receiver for the program since Leonte Carroo in 2014. He also became the seventh Scarlet Knight to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season, and the second in the Big Ten era.

THIRD TEAM – RB/APB ANTWAN RAYMOND

The third year back out of Canada returns to Rutgers Football, after a very strong season filling in the shoes of former running back Kyle Monangai. This past 2025 season, Raymond carried the ball 244 times for ,1241 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year, including a 240 yards and one touchdown performance versus Maryland.

This upcoming season could be his last on the banks and we expect him to have another strong performance yet again, as he’s not only ranked in preseason among the best in the B1G, but also among the best in the country.

Along with the All-American teams, Athlon Sports also released their All-Big Ten teams, which features both Rutgers Football stars Raymond and Duff as members of the All-Big Ten First Team. Rutgers Football offensive guard Kwabena Asamoah made the All-Big Ten Third Team and Offensive Tackle Tyler Needham was listed on the All-Big Ten Fourth Team.

You can check out the full All-American list here and also the full All-Big Ten teams here.