KJ Duff, Antwan Raymond return + Transfer Portal Day One Recap: TKR Podcast

The Knight Report Podcast is back, as the crew of Mike, Richie, Alec react to the news that Antwan Raymond & KJ Duff are returning and they recap day one of the Transfer Portal for Rutgers Football.

00:00 Introduction and Game Recap

05:31 Antwan Raymond’s Return and Its Impact

10:57 KJ Duff’s Announcement and Its Significance

15:46 Transfer Portal Updates and New Prospects

19:04 Current Players on Campus and Their Potential

37:29 Upcoming Visits and Recruitment Strategies

51:58 Conclusion and Future Expectations

The Knight Report joins On3 Sports

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

