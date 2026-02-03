Latest on the Rutgers Football Defensive Coordinator Search: TKR Pod

It’s now been 60+ days since Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano fired former Co-DC Robb Smith and the search for his replacement is taking much longer than expected.

Here at The Knight Report podcast, we offer the very latest on what’s going on.

00:00 Introduction and Context of the Search

02:29 Challenges in Hiring a Defensive Coordinator

05:25 The Impact of Coaching Connections

08:14 Concerns Over Play Calling and Coaching Dynamics

11:16 The Pressure of the Current Situation

14:04 Recruitment Challenges and Coaching Staff Dynamics

16:42 The Future of the Defensive Coordinator Role

19:56 Reflections on the Coaching Search Process

22:37 Final Thoughts and Future Prospects

