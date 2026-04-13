Lino Mark set to return to Rutgers Basketball for 2026-27 season

Just a fews day after guard Jamichael Davis and Gevonte Ware announced their returns, Rutgers Basketball guard Lino Mark did the same and took to social media to announce he’s returning to the Scarlet Knights for the 2026-27 season.

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The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard hails from Los Angeles, California, where he played at Notre Dame High School before enrolling at Rutgers last summer. As a high school prospect, Mark was ranked the No. 136 overall recruit in the country per the Rivals rankings and chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from programs such as Loyola-Marymount, San Diego, Seton Hall, USC, and West Virginia.

Following his high school career, he arrived at Rutgers last summer ahead of the 2025-26 season. In his lone season with the program, Mark appeared in 33 games (6 starts) and averaged 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Along with that, he also shot 39.6% from the field, 23.3% from beyond the arc, and 76.9% from the free throw line.

Mark is now the third prospect to return to the Scarlet Knights this offseason, and you can check out the latest on Rutgers Basketball’s offseason moves right here in our Transfer Portal Tracker.