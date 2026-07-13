Mickey Gilligan turns down MLB, opts to play for Rutgers Baseball

Mickey Gilligan will play for Rutgers Baseball next season, he announced on social media very early Monday morning.

“Thankful for all the teams who reached out and gave me an amazing opportunity,” Gilligan said. “But, after conversations with my family and inner circle, I’m excited to hit the ground running at Rutgers University and be a Scarlet Knight.”

Never miss breaking news or another TKR article again. Click HERE to sign up for The Knight Report’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters

The Rutgers Baseball signee was ranked as the No. 282 prospect in the draft per Perfect Game, while several others previously tabbed him as a potential top five round pick.

Gilligan is the No. 5 player from New Jersey in the 2026 class, according to Perfect Game. He ranked No. 216 nationally and the No. 14 ranked catcher. He will be now become a draft-eligible sophomore in 2028.

This past season as a high school senior, Gilligan posted a .639 batting average, along with 13 home-runs, 48 runs batted in, while earning New Jersey High School Baseball Player of the Year.

As for the Scarlet Knights, they went 26-30 in coach Steve Owens’ seventh season in charge of the program. They went 13-17 in Big Ten play with conference series wins against Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Penn State. The Scarlet Knights had some struggles this past season, but with Gilligan coming to campus and some solid transfer additions already this offseason, 2027 could be a much better season.