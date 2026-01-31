New Jersey High School Baseball State Championships moving to Rutgers

Starting this 2026 season, the NJSIAA has announced that the high school baseball championships will no longer be played at Veterans Park in Hamilton and will now take place at Rutgers University on Bainton Field in Piscataway per NJ Advanced Media’s PJ Potter.

For the past eight years, the baseball championships were previously held in Mercer County, but will now move to Bainton Field, which just had a number of upgrades done over the past few years.

Some of the new upgrades included a new turf field, stadium lighting, and a new video board in right field. This offseason, the university added to those upgrades for the Rutgers Baseball field, renovating the entire seating section behind home plate and dugouts, replacing the old bleachers with some stadium seating and a raised press box behind home plate. They also added new broadcast location on both sides of the field, bringing the total seating up to 1,300.

This move will also give the Rutgers Baseball coaches a good chance to see some of the state’s top prospects up close and personal, while also being able to show off some of their facilities outside of Bainton Field, such as the indoor Fred Hill Training Complex.

The move for the baseball state championships Rutgers will be effective starting this season.