2027 North Carolina LB Moses Poku-Kankam commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football has added another commit in the 2027 recruiting class, as the Scarlet Knights have added linebacker Moses Poku-Kankam from the Providence Day School down in North Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounds linebacker recruit just visited campus last Thursday for his first ever trip to Rutgers and the sealed the deal.

“I have been in heavy contact with coaches (Scott) Vallone and (Elijah) Hodge,” Poku-Kankam said of Rutgers prior to his visit. “The message was been pretty much the same, they liked how I looked on film and can’t wait to meet in person. The staff has been saying how they are excited to get me on campus and meet them, I’m just excited to really get the Big Ten experience.”

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Rutgers was a little late to the picture here, as they only offered Poku-Kankam a few weeks ago back in mid March, but they had a a lot to do with the busy offseason revamping their defensive coaching staff. However the new staff members evaluated Poku-Kankam almost immediately after being hired, as he was one of the first linebackers they reached out to and they sealed the deal with a good visit.

Despite being listed as a linebacker, Poku-Kankam played a bit of a hybrid role for his high school football team this past Fall, taking snaps at cornerback, strong safety, and free safety. He finished the year totaling 65 tackles (32 solo), nine pass deflections, one interceptions and two field goal blocks, while earning All-Conference honors and helping his team to become State Champs and finished 13-0 on the season.

According to the Rivals Recruiting Rankings, Poku-Kankam ranks as the No. 90 overall linebacker in his class and the No. 35 overall recruit in the state of North Carolina.

In the end, Poku-Kankam had a solid list of scholarship offers, but was down to a top five list featuring East Carolina, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights would finish out on top here.

This shouldn’t be too much of a shock for The Knight Report members, as we submitted a prediction for Poku-Kankam to commit to Rutgers a little over a week ago here.