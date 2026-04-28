PFF releases 2027 NFL Draft big board, featuring KJ Duff in the Top 20

Pro Football Focus released their first Big Board for the 2027 NFL Draft and it features one Rutgers Football player made the Top 100 list of draft eligible players and that was wide receiver KJ Duff slotted at No. 19 overall.

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After a strong freshman season in 2024, the New York native continued his upward trend this past 2025 season and exploded onto the scene. This past season, Duff had a breakout year where he hauled in 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. Duff’s receiving yards the the third most in the Big Ten behind USC’s Makai Lemon and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith.

As long as he can continue that upward trend and put up good numbers again in 2026, there’s a very good chance that Duff ends up leaving early for the 2026 NFL Draft and will likely become the first Rutgers Football wide receiver drafted since Bo Melton in 2022.



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