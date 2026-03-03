Photo Gallery: Rutgers Men's Lacrosse versus Hofstra

Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse took on Hofstra this past weekend inside of SHI Stadium and, The Knight Report‘s photographer Tim Pan was there to capture the action.

You can check out his latest shots from this past Saturday afternoon’s 11-8 Rutgers victory below.

Never miss breaking news or another TKR article again. Click HERE to sign up for The Knight Report’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters



💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?



Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON YOUTUBE