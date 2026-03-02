Preseeds for Rutgers Wrestling in the 2026 Big Ten Championships

Last season, Rutgers Wrestling closed the Big Ten Championships by sending five wrestlers to the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, but this season they are hoping to send more than that.

Earlier today the pre-seeds were released for the 2026 Big Ten Championships and Rutgers had two of their wrestlers featured in the top five of their respective weight classes with Anthony White being seeded at No. 4 in the 157-pound bracket and Remy Cotton being seeded No. 3 overall in the 197-pound bracket.

This year is the first time the Big Ten has utilized WrestleStat’s Tournament Seeder to set its preseeds and the point system is broken down as follows….

Head to head vs field — 25 points

Common opponent record — 25

Conference dual record — 20

Quality matches and RPI – 10 each

Coaches rankings and Conference allocation — 5 each

Rutgers wrestlers in the 2026 Big Ten Championships preseeds

125 lbs

Luke Lilledahl (PSU) Spencer Moore (ILL) Nic Bouzakis (OSU) Jacob Moran (IND) Jore Volk (MINN) Ayden Smith (RU) Nicolar Rivera (WIS) Dean Peterson (IOWA) Diego Sotelo (MICH) Dedrick Navarro (NU) Kael Lauridsen (NEB) Nick Corday (MSU) Ashton Jackson (PUR) Abram Cline (MD)

133 lbs

Marcus Blaze (PSU) Lucas Byrd (ILL) Ben Davino (OSU) Zan Fugitt (WIS) Drake Ayala (IOWA) Jacob Van Dee (NEB) Sean Spidle (NU) Braxton Brown (MD) Dylan Shawver (RU) Blake Boarman (PUR) Caleb Weiand (MSU) Blaine Frazier (IND) Gauge Botero (MICH) Jager Eisch (MINN)

141 lbs

Jesse Mendez (OSU) Brock Hardy (NEB) Vance VomBaur (MINN) Nasir Bailey (IOWA) Dylan Ragusin (MICH) Greyson Clark (PUR) Braeden Davis (PSU) Billy Dekraker (NU) Henry Porter (IND) Joseph Olivieri (RU) Dario Lemus (MD) Danny Pucino (ILL) Carson Exferd (WIS) Jaden Crumpler (MSU)

149 lbs

Shayne Van Ness (PSU) Ethan Stiles (OSU) Joseph Zargo (WIS) Lachlan McNeil (MICH) Carter Young (MD) Chance Lamer (NEB) Andrew Clark (RU) Ryder Block (IOWA) Michael Gioffre (ILL) Drew Roberts (MINN) Joey Buttler (IND) Gavin Brown (PUR) Clayton Jones (MSU) August Hibler (NU)

157 lbs

Antrell Taylor (NEB) PJ Duke (PSU) Kannon Webster (ILL) Anthony White (RU) Cameron Catrabone (MICH) Charlie Millard (MINN) Brandon Cannon (OSU) Luke Mechler (WIS) Stoney Buell (PUR) Victor Voinovich III (IOWA) Bryce Lowery (IND) Darius Marines (MSU) Mekhi Neal (MD) Ty Wilson (NU)

165 lbs

Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU) Michael Caliendo (IOWA) Joey Blaze (PUR) Andrew Sparks (MINN) LJ Araujo (NEB) Braeden Scoles (ILL) Andrew Barbosa (RU) Paddy Gallagher (OSU) Tyler Lillard (IND) Cody Goebel (WIS) Jacob Bostelman (NU) Justin Gates (MICH) AJ Rodrigues (MD) Jack Conley (MSU)

174 lbs

Christopher Minto (NEB) Levi Haines (PSU) Patrick Kennedy (IOWA) Beau Mantanona (MICH) Carson Kharchla (OSU) Derek Gilcher (IND) Ethan Riddle (MINN) Brody Baumann (PUR) Colin Kelly (ILL) Lenny Pinto (RU) Eddie Enright (NU) Luke Condon (WIS) Connor O’Neil (MSU) Seth Digby (MD)

184 lbs

Rocco Welsh (PSU) Max McEnelly (MINN) Silas Allred (NEB) Brock Mantanona (MICH) Chris Moore (ILL) Dylan Fishback (OSU) Shane Cartagena-Walsh (RU) Angelo Ferrari (IOWA) Sam Goin (IND) James Rowley (PUR) J.D. Perez (NU) Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (MD) Ryan Boucher (MSU) Cale Anderson (WIS)

197 lbs

Josh Barr (PSU) Camden McDanel (NEB) Remy Cotton (RU) Branson John (MD) Luke Geog (OSU) Wyatt Ingham (WIS) Kael Wisler (MSU) Gabe Sollars (IND) Ben Vanadia (PUR) Hayden Walters (MICH) Gavin Nelson (MINN) Dylan Connell (ILL) Gabe Arnold (IOWA) Alex Smith (NU)

285 lbs

Taye Ghadiali (MICH) AJ Ferrari (NEB) Nick Feldman (OSU) Cole Mirasola (PSU) Braxton Amos (WIS) Luke Luffman (ILL) Koy Hopke (MINN) Hunter Catka (RU) Josh Terrill (MSU) Ben Kueter (IOWA) Hayden Filipovich (PUR) Joey Schneck (MD) Gabe Christenson (NU) Caleb Marzolino (IND)

The Big Ten Championships are set to begin at 10:00am this Saturday out in State College inside of the Bryce Jordan Center. Session II will begin later on that day, set for 5:00pm ET start. Session III will begin at 12:00pm ET on Sunday and Session IV will begin at 4:30pm ET later that day.