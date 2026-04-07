Projecting what Rutgers Basketball players are worth this offseason

Projecting what Rutgers Basketball players are worth this offseasonby: Richard O'Leary50 minutes agoOn3RichieRead In AppNov 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell talks with his team during a timeout against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn ImagesHere at The Knight Report we combined analytics with Nik Oza’s formula to project the roster value of the Rutgers Basketball team.