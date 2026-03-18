Q&A with Rutgers President William Tate: Talking NIL, Women's Basketball & More

Following the women’s basketball press conference for Gary Redus II earlier this week, the media had a chance to talk with Rutgers University President William F. Tate IV and he had a lot to say about several of the Scarlet Knights athletic programs, NIL, and much more.

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How do you feel Gary Redus II did in his press conference?

WILLIAM TATE: “We will know when the season starts. He’s great, I’m very excited. He said something to you all that is important, he’s a relationship person and basketball is about relationships. If you ever played basketball, you know it’s about relationships. On the court, off the court, and getting people to get on the court with you. It’s always been that way and if you played, it’s like I’m going to pick that one. You know, on the playground, that’s my guy over there, that’s the guy I’m going to pick. It’s a relationship business. So he’s the best in the business at that, in my opinion and I wouldn’t pick anybody else in terms of recruiting. I think he’ll do a great job with X’s and O’s, you all are worried about it. He’s going to space the floor, he’s going to have the best talent, and they’re going to make it work. That’s how this game is played, that’s the modern game. So I’m excited to have him here. He’s going to do a great job.”

Obviously, you have connected with him from your time together at LSU.

WILLIAM TATE: “Yeah we won the natty, I’ve got a ring in my house and that’s associated with his ability to recruit.”

I guess the question is, how involved were you in this process?

WILLIAM TATE: “Have you been on X? Haven’t you seen every kid that he recruited came to my office? Aneesah Morrow, Angel Reese, Flau’jae. Every single one of them, we had a bond about recruiting because I believe in genius. Academic genius and athletic genius. Space, time, and situation, those young women are geniuses. So come to my office, let’s talk about it, and let’s see if you can graduate. We didn’t get every kid. I’ve got some pictures still on my phone of kids that are playing somewhere else, but they were in my office.

Everybody you see is going for a national championship right now, you look at those top five teams in America, the only five to have a chance to win. All those kids were in my office, we got our share, and that’s how this works. That’s what he was talking about, alignment. It’s the same way that we did that in football, we did that in basketball at LSU, and we’re going to do that here. We’re going to win eventually, but it will take time to build the rosters and stuff.”

Relationships are important, but so are resources, right? NIL, how much can we expect to see invested into this program so it can be competitive?

WILLIAM TATE: “Well, let me tell you this, Keli got here a little bit after I did and the infrastructure with NIL, in my opinion, was underdeveloped. Point blank.

She did an amazing job in a very fast time. She got NIL to football, she’s going to have NIL to coach (Steve) Pikiell, and the NIL is going to be lined up for Redus. He will have the resources to put together a competitive Big Ten roster and go out and compete. You know how this works, you have to demonstrate you can win and the kids will come. There will be a little bit of that for him, but I firmly believe this portal season and then his ability to create in 2027 will be outstanding. He’ll have what he needs to get the kids he needs to win.”

We’ve seen a football losing season, two basketball teams losing seasons. Do you think next season is going to be a turnaround for all those programs based on the resources you put into it?

WILLIAM TATE: “I think the football coach hired a tremendous defensive staff. I’ll say this candidly. It’s probably about two or three weeks off that you all reported about that because the portal was closing up and the way the game really works with agents and the like, these deals are done way before the portal opens. You all can act like that’s a surprise and the NCAA says that’s tampering. It’s all a joke. There are agents now, it’s not kids cutting deals.

So maybe it gets better defensive scheme wise in football and I’m confident of that. I think he (Greg Schiano) hired outstanding coaches. I love the fact that he hired a head coach who’s his DC and then brought in another head coach from Drake to help with that organizational design on defense. Because you saw what happened on defense. The offense was tremendous, but the defense was a little bit suspect. So I’m confident in the coaches schematically, and I think it’ll be better, but it might be another year for that, I’m not sure. I’m hoping Vegas is wrong, I’ll put it that way.

Women’s basketball, we’re going to see what happens when this portal opens up. Is G going to be G. If he is who I think he is, he’ll be more talented and he’ll be more competitive, that’s the bottom line. He’ll be on 2027 recruiting like white on rice, so that’s really good.

Coach (Steve) Pikiell has a distinctive opportunity because there’s NIL money that exists that he did not have before, in all fairness to him last year. So he’s got a chance to go out there and really get after it. I’m glad they’re playing that tournament (College Basketball Crown) That said something to me. Those guys said, we want to keep playing and that’s what you want. That’s what he was talking about, you want dogs that want to play and that’s what this is about. So now you’re going to be able to build on that and add value. So I’m very bullish on it. Yes, I think it will get better in many aspects.”

I’m curious if there was a moment or a few moments that stuck out to you and made you say, put in the back of your brain and say, “hey when I get a chance to hire a women’s basketball coach, he’s the guy I want”.

WILLIAM TATE: “Honestly the moment was when I’m sitting in an office in women’s basketball. They call me up and I’m a Maryland alum. They call me up and they say, there’s a player here we want you to meet. So I go over to the office and I walk in and it’s Angel Reese and I see G with this sheepish smile on his face. I’m like, Angel Reese is here? What? Are you kidding? First of all, I’m torn because I’m a Maryland alum, but I knew she was important. I said, we have a chance to get Angel Reese? He was like, that’s what we’re doing, man. He’s like, that’s what we’re doing here now. I said, if we get Angel Reese, we can win the natty and nobody believed me. Because she’s that person, because she’s a galvanizer and that was the moment I knew he had a future.

So I said, if you can tap into that and have a chance to get that kind of player. Kateri Poole was with us at that time and had just beat us at a regional from Ohio State. Kateri in the room too and I’m just like, now you got a point guard? I knew we had Alexis Morris and he helped with her because he coached the guards. So I went to open practices and I saw him coaching the guards. I’m a point guard by training and I said, this dude knows what he’s doing. I knew he could do it and I just saw the consistency. They’re always in the conversation because they have the talent. So that’s what I’m hoping we can bring over the course of time.

He’s going to bring in class after class, so that now you’re consistently winning and winning in Jersey. You know, I’m going to tell you some thing, I can’t watch women’s basketball now without seeing a New Jersey player on one of the Top 15 women’s teams. My wife will tell you, what’s going on here? Why aren’t they at Rutgers? Now, they’re going to be at Rutgers.”

Let’s talk about the facilities, right? New Jersey’s a tough place to recruit. How are you going to get the New Jersey kids to stay at home? Because that’s what it is. You get a lot of New Jersey kids, they’ll turn this program around.

WILLIAM TATE: “Coach (Redus) is going to build relationships with other coaches first. Keli is already building a relationship because the ADs are the ones whispering. There’s whispers in this game, as you know.

So, number one, people have to say, Rutgers is a place you can confidently send your kids to and they’re going to be taken care of. In this game, it’s taking care of on the court, but also the NIL part.

The reputation was that Rutgers didn’t have NIL, now we do. This is how you know you’re winning, when your competitors are whispering to the kids, you better check to see if they have the money. Let’s keep scaring them and win a few of these young people to come here. Get them on the court and you just need one, you know this.

You get one kid from New Jersey to come here and have a good experience, they’ll start talking to the young ladies they play with. Hey, this thing is working out, coach G is the real deal, the staff is the real deal and we had a great experience here.

I don’t have to go to school and I’m not going to name any competitor, school X to get that when you’re going to win here. We just need one. If I was advising my coach, I would tell him to go find that young Jersey woman this portal and get her to talk you up.”