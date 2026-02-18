Reacting to Rutgers adding Dennis Dottin-Carter as Defensive Line Coach: TKR Pod

In this episode of the The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, and Richie O’Leary discuss Rutgers Football hiring former Minnesota assistant Dennis Dottin-Carter as the program’s new defensive line coach.

00:00 Introduction to Dennis Dottin-Carter

02:14 Connections and Coaching Journey

05:48 Talent Development and Coaching Philosophy

10:38 Recruitment and Future Prospects

15:55 Coaching Staff Dynamics and Structure

20:31 Reflections on Coaching Staff Quality

28:51 Defensive Staff Analysis

30:55 Evaluating Coaching Staff Effectiveness

34:55 Season Predictions and Schedule Challenges

38:20 Assessing Player Performance and Roster Depth

42:25 Recruitment and Future Prospects

46:48 Marketing and Fan Engagement Strategies

