Reacting to Rutgers firing Women's Basketball HC Coquese Washington: TKR Pod

Rutgers Athletic Director Keli Zinn has made her first firing, as she decided to let go of women’s basketball head coach Coquese Washington after four seasons with the Scarlet Knights.

The guys react to that news and look at several candidates who could fill the role.

00:00 The Firing of Coquese Washington

05:21 Historical Context of Rutgers Women’s Basketball

10:28 The Future of Rutgers Women’s Basketball

15:11 Potential Coaching Candidates

22:12 Recruiting Challenges and Strategies

29:18 Community Reactions and Future Outlook

36:40 Evaluating Coaching Success and Potential

39:00 The Search for a New Coach

41:26 NIL and Financial Considerations in Coaching

46:48 Coaching Candidates and Market Dynamics

52:12 Assessing Current Players and Roster Decisions

56:48 Final Thoughts on Coaching Direction

