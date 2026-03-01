Reacting to Rutgers Football adding Drake transfer LB Sean Allison: TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, and Richie O’Leary discuss Rutgers Football adding yet another talented transfer in Drake linebacker Sean Allison, who was an FCS All-American last season.

00:00 Introduction to Sean Allison’s Commitment

03:00 Analyzing Sean Allison’s Skills and Potential

05:55 The Importance of Leadership and Familiarity in Defense

08:59 Joe Woodley’s Insights on Sean Allison

12:03 Sean Allison’s Role in Special Teams and Depth

15:06 Concerns About Linebacker Coverage and Instincts

17:55 Coaching Dynamics and Player Development

21:12 Scholarship Status and Roster Management

23:55 Final Thoughts on Sean Allison’s Impact

27:56 Network Updates and Insights

30:32 Recruiting Landscape and Coaching Changes

33:12 Upcoming Challenges for Rutgers Football

37:52 Basketball Season Overview and Coaching Concerns

The Knight Report joins On3 Sports

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

