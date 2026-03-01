Reacting to Rutgers Football adding Drake transfer LB Sean Allison: TKR Pod
In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, and Richie O’Leary discuss Rutgers Football adding yet another talented transfer in Drake linebacker Sean Allison, who was an FCS All-American last season.
Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
The Knight Report Podcast Timestamps
- 00:00 Introduction to Sean Allison’s Commitment
- 03:00 Analyzing Sean Allison’s Skills and Potential
- 05:55 The Importance of Leadership and Familiarity in Defense
- 08:59 Joe Woodley’s Insights on Sean Allison
- 12:03 Sean Allison’s Role in Special Teams and Depth
- 15:06 Concerns About Linebacker Coverage and Instincts
- 17:55 Coaching Dynamics and Player Development
- 21:12 Scholarship Status and Roster Management
- 23:55 Final Thoughts on Sean Allison’s Impact
- 27:56 Network Updates and Insights
- 30:32 Recruiting Landscape and Coaching Changes
- 33:12 Upcoming Challenges for Rutgers Football
- 37:52 Basketball Season Overview and Coaching Concerns
The Knight Report joins On3 Sports
With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.
There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.
Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected], and we will do our best to help you shortly!
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM