Ron Harper Jr. inks multi-year deal with the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics and guard / forward Ron Harper Jr. have agreed to a three-year, $9 million deal to keep him with the organization for the foreseeable future. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news on Saturday afternoon.

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The former Rutgers star undrafted in 2022, but quickly signed a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors and signed another two-way deal a year later, but was waived after a few months. In 2024, he joined Celtics Summer League team in July, but was waived in October and quickly signed to the team’s G-League team. In 2025, he signed another two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons and again a year later returned to the Celtics on a training camp contract and was later converted to a two-way deal.

This past season, Harper appeared in 29 games and made his first NBA start and two others after that. He averaged 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. In one of those starts, Harper put up 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks against the Orlando Magic.

After several strong performances late in the season, Harper Jr. became a key piece off the bench for the team and they declined his team option, to keep him around for the long term.

Harper Jr. is currently one of three former Rutgers Basketball players in the NBA currently, joining the likes of his brother Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs and Ace Bailey of the Utah Jazz.