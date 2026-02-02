Rutgers adds 2026 OL Ian Asaeli Ngaue-Stephenson, latest on DC Search: TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike, Richie and Alec Mike and Richie break down the latest 2026 Rutgers football commit in Ian Asaeli Ngaue-Stephenson, then discuss where things stand in the Defensive Coordinator search and the recent Rutgers hoops results.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

00:00 Introduction to the Knight Report Podcast

00:55 Latest Commitment in the Class of 2026

07:30 Discussion on Defensive Coordinator Search

12:55 Concerns Over the Lengthy Search

18:55 Financial Aspects of Coaching Hires

24:00 Reflections on the Current State of the Team

28:35 Analysis of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams

45:02 Final Thoughts and Predictions

The Knight Report joins On3 Sports

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected], and we will do our best to help you shortly!