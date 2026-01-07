Rutgers adds Appalachian State DT transfer Rondo Porter + More Portal Visitors: TKR Podcast

The Knight Report Podcast is back, hosts Mike Broadbent and Richie O’Leary break down Rondo Porter’s commitment to Rutgers Football and a number of other topics, including some notable upcoming visitors

00:00 Introduction to Rondo Porter

11:10 Djibril Abdul-Rahman’s Departure

16:41 Isiah Chisholm's Visit and Potential Commitment

19:21 Bradlee Jones: A Speedy Cornerback Prospect

27:29 Analyzing Zach Bergmann's Potential

33:02 Linebacker Depth and Future Prospects

35:23 Recruiting Updates and Portal Activity

40:38 Financial Strategies in Recruiting

47:26 The Impact of Leadership on Recruitment

